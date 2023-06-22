“Golfing in flip flops the only way” – Fans react to Phil Mickelson’s tutorial on improving short game

Phil Mickelson shared a new video on Twitter where he shared some free swing tips to enhance the short game.

Mickelson, who is one of the most accomplished golfers of all time, has shared tutorial videos in the past as well. On Tuesday, he talked about some valuable points about weight balance, shoulder position, and swing to improve the short game.

In the video, he talked about a few important things to take care of while chipping.

He said:

"The first is you have to have to have your weight forward, that helps keep the leading edge down. The second is you have to have your hands in front of the club, so there's an inverse line."

"Once your hands get behind the leading edge, it comes up, and we talked about how we want to have the ball position forward if we want to go high, and back of our back foot if we want to go low."

In the video, the six-time Major champion further explained why it was important to turn the shoulder to get the club out in front on a good path. He added that turning the shoulders helps the club get out in front and go in the correct direction.

Mickelson continued:

"So what I like to do is really focus on getting my shoulders to start the turn, even though I'm breaking my wrist and so forth and getting my hands ahead. If I can just turn my shoulders as the first move, now, it's very easy to go through and into the finish."

"And what this does is, decreases the hand action and increases the feel in the hands, which is what we want," he concluded.

Fans were pleased to receive some invaluable tips from one of the greats of the game. Some fans asked the golfer for more tutorial videos in the future. Here's how a few fans reacted to the video:

"If I just had Michael Block’s short game I’d be a scratch golfer."

What's on Phil Mickelson's upcoming schedule?

Phil Mickelson is scheduled to compete at the LIV Golf Valderrama, the eighth event on the LIV Golf League 2023 schedule. The event will take place from June 30 to July 2 at Real Club Valderrama in Spain.

