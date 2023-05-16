"Golfing machine"- Fans react as Scottie Scheffler finishes in the top 12 since October 2022

Scottie Scheffler is a world-class golfer. The Dallas native has been having the time of his life. He won eight professional events and one major tournament since turning professional in 2018.

Scheffler secured his PGA Tour card in 2020 by finishing first on the Korn Ferry Tour's final point list and overall point list. He began his PGA Tour career with a fourth-place performance at the 2020 PGA Championship, earning $528,000 in prize money. He won the historic Masters tournament just two years after joining the PGA Tour in 2022.

Scottie Scheffler has performed admirably in every game he has played since winning the 2022 Masters. He has finished in the top 12 in all tournaments he played since the beginning of November 2022.

The PGA Tour tweeted a post about Scottie Scheffler's incredible success in recent months.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR Scottie Scheffler has not finished outside the top 12 since October of 2022.



Scottie Scheffler has not finished outside the top 12 since October of 2022.

In the comments area, fans referred to him as a golfing machine. They wrote:

"Golfing machine."

"Consistent contender"

"My favorite this week at Oak Hill. Going out on a limb I know."

"My favorite this week at Oak Hill. Going out on a limb I know."

However, a fan did not find it amazing and commented:

"Not so amazing, given many of the top players have moved on"

"Not so amazing, given many of the top players have moved on"

A Twitter user replied in the thread disagreeing with his remark and wrote:

"Still pretty amazing considering no one else has come close to that even in LIV events with small fields"

"Still pretty amazing considering no one else has come close to that even in LIV events with small fields"

Scottie Scheffler's tournament results

Scottie Scheffler finished third with a score of -9 at the 2022 WWT Championship, which took place from November 2 to 6. He then finished eighth at the Houston Open, which took place at the Memorial Park Golf Course from November 10 to November 13.

In December 2022, he only played at the Hero World Challenge and finished second, two strokes behind champion Viktor Hovland.

Scottie Scheffler began the new year by competing in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, where Jon Rahm won and Scheffler finished seventh. He then competed at The American Express, where Rahm again won the trophy and Scheffler finished 11th.

Fortunately, Scheffler won the Phoenix Open in February and finished 12th in the Genesis Invitational Open. He tied for fourth place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with Jordan Spieth before winning The Players Championship.

The defending champion placed 10th at the 2023 Masters and 11th at the RBC Heritage. Prior to the PGA Championship, he competed at the AT&T Bryon Nelson and finished fifth.

Here are the complete results of all the tournaments Scottie Scheffler played since the beginning of November 2022:

WWT Championship

Date: November 3-6, 2022

Position: 3rd

Houston Open

Date: November 10-13,2022

Position: 9th

Hero World Challenge

Date: December 1-4,2022

Position: 2nd

Tournament of Champions

Date: January 5-8, 2023

Position: 7th

The American Express

Date: January 19-22, 2023

Position: 11th

WM Phoenix Open

Date: February 9-12,2023

Position: winner

Genesis Invitational Open

Date: February 16-19, 2023

Position: 12th

Arnold Palmer Invitational Open

Date: March 2-5, 2023

Position: 4th

The Players

Date: March 9-12, 2023

Position: Winner

The Masters

Date: April 6-9, 2023

Position: 10th

RBC Heritage

Date: April 13-16, 2023

Position: 11th

AT&T Bryon Nelson

Date: May 11-14, 2023

Position: 5th

