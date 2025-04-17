"Good guy" Rory McIlroy's performance at the 2025 Masters leaves 1-time PGA Tour winner shocked

Rory McIlroy's 2025 Masters victory was nothing short of phenomenal. Last Sunday, at Augusta, the Northern Irishman beat Justin Rose in the playoffs to claim his first ever Masters title. It must also be noted that with this victory McIlroy joined an elite club of golfers who have achieved a career grand slam.
While McIlroy was congratulated and praise for his performance at Augusta by many, a 1-time PGA Tour winner was left shocked by how good and bad McIlroy performed at the Masters. The 1-time PGA Tour winner in question is Michael Kim. On social media, Kim posted a tweet in which he spoke about McIlroy's victory.
Kim wrote:
"What a freaking tournament. I still can’t believe some of the shots that Rory hit good and bad. The brain is a crazy thing and can make you do crazy things. Super stoked for him as he genuinely is a good guy. It’s great that he finally got this King Kong off his back."
You can check what Michael Kim wrote about Rory McIlroy below:
Further in the post, Michael Kim went on to write about his experiences playing the Masters at Augusta. While Rory McIlroy won this coveted tournament, Kim tied for 27th place. After four rounds of thrilling golf, the latter was able to stay 1-under par in order to achieve this finish.
How much did Rory McIlroy and Michael Kim earn for playing at the Masters?
The 2025 Masters at Augusta had a total purse of $21,000,000. While the tournament winner Rory McIlroy earned $4,200,000 for his victory, Michael Kim earned $158,500 for finishing T27. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the Masters:
- 1 Rory McIlroy -11 $4,200,000
- 2 Justin Rose -11 $2,268,000
- 3 Patrick Reed -9 $1,428,000
- 4 Scottie Scheffler -8 $1,008,000
- T5 Sungjae Im -7 $798,000
- T5 Bryson DeChambeau -7 $798,000
- 7 Ludvig Aberg -6 $703,500
- T8 Jason Day -5 $588,000
- T8 Corey Conners -5 $588,000
- T8 Xander Schauffele -5 $588,000
- T8 Zach Johnson -5 $588,000
- T12 Harris English -4 $462,000
- T12 Max Homa -4 $462,000
- T14 Bubba Watson -3 $336,000
- T14 Jon Rahm -3 $336,000
- T14 Jordan Spieth -3 $336,000
- T14 Tyrrell Hatton -3 $336,000
- T14 Matt McCarty -3 $336,000
- T14 Tom Hoge -3 $336,000
- T14 Collin Morikawa -3 $336,000
- T21 Hideki Matsuyama -2 $210,000
- T21 Davis Riley -2 $210,000
- T21 Tommy Fleetwood -2 $210,000
- T21 Daniel Berger -2 $210,000
- T21 Byeong Hun An -2 $210,000
- T21 Viktor Hovland -2 $210,000
- T27 Aaron Rai -1 $158,500
- T27 Michael Kim -1 $158,500
- T29 Sahith Theegala E $142,800
- T29 Denny McCarthy E $142,800
- T29 Joaquin Niemann E $142,800
- T32 Brian Campbell 1 $118,860
- T32 Maverick McNealy 1 $118,860
- T32 Rasmus Hojgaard 1 $118,860
- T32 Max Greyserman 1 $118,860
- T36 Justin Thomas 2 $118,860
- T36 Brian Harman 2 $96,600
- T36 Patrick Cantlay 2 $96,600
- T36 Charl Schwartzel 2 $96,600
- T40 Matt Fitzpatrick 3 $96,600
- T40 Nick Taylor 3 $84,000
- T42 Akshay Bhatia 4 $84,000
- T42 Danny Willett 4 $77,700
- T42 J.T. Poston 4 $77,700
- T42 Shane Lowry 4 $77,700
- T46 Wyndham Clark 5 $59,535
- T46 Sam Burns 5 $59,535
- T46 Davis Thompson 5 $59,535
- 49 Min Woo Lee 6 $59,535
- 50 J.J. Spaun 7 $52,920
- 51 Nico Echavarria 8 $51,660
- T52 Stephan Jaeger 9 $51,660
- T52 Tom Kim 9 $51,660