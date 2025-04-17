"Good guy" Rory McIlroy's performance at the 2025 Masters leaves 1-time PGA Tour winner shocked

Rory McIlroy's 2025 Masters victory was nothing short of phenomenal. Last Sunday, at Augusta, the Northern Irishman beat Justin Rose in the playoffs to claim his first ever Masters title. It must also be noted that with this victory McIlroy joined an elite club of golfers who have achieved a career grand slam.

Ad

While McIlroy was congratulated and praise for his performance at Augusta by many, a 1-time PGA Tour winner was left shocked by how good and bad McIlroy performed at the Masters. The 1-time PGA Tour winner in question is Michael Kim. On social media, Kim posted a tweet in which he spoke about McIlroy's victory.

Kim wrote:

"What a freaking tournament. I still can’t believe some of the shots that Rory hit good and bad. The brain is a crazy thing and can make you do crazy things. Super stoked for him as he genuinely is a good guy. It’s great that he finally got this King Kong off his back."

Ad

Trending

You can check what Michael Kim wrote about Rory McIlroy below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Further in the post, Michael Kim went on to write about his experiences playing the Masters at Augusta. While Rory McIlroy won this coveted tournament, Kim tied for 27th place. After four rounds of thrilling golf, the latter was able to stay 1-under par in order to achieve this finish.

How much did Rory McIlroy and Michael Kim earn for playing at the Masters?

The 2025 Masters at Augusta had a total purse of $21,000,000. While the tournament winner Rory McIlroy earned $4,200,000 for his victory, Michael Kim earned $158,500 for finishing T27. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the Masters:

1 Rory McIlroy -11 $4,200,000

2 Justin Rose -11 $2,268,000

3 Patrick Reed -9 $1,428,000

4 Scottie Scheffler -8 $1,008,000

T5 Sungjae Im -7 $798,000

T5 Bryson DeChambeau -7 $798,000

7 Ludvig Aberg -6 $703,500

T8 Jason Day -5 $588,000

T8 Corey Conners -5 $588,000

T8 Xander Schauffele -5 $588,000

T8 Zach Johnson -5 $588,000

T12 Harris English -4 $462,000

T12 Max Homa -4 $462,000

T14 Bubba Watson -3 $336,000

T14 Jon Rahm -3 $336,000

T14 Jordan Spieth -3 $336,000

T14 Tyrrell Hatton -3 $336,000

T14 Matt McCarty -3 $336,000

T14 Tom Hoge -3 $336,000

T14 Collin Morikawa -3 $336,000

T21 Hideki Matsuyama -2 $210,000

T21 Davis Riley -2 $210,000

T21 Tommy Fleetwood -2 $210,000

T21 Daniel Berger -2 $210,000

T21 Byeong Hun An -2 $210,000

T21 Viktor Hovland -2 $210,000

T27 Aaron Rai -1 $158,500

T27 Michael Kim -1 $158,500

T29 Sahith Theegala E $142,800

T29 Denny McCarthy E $142,800

T29 Joaquin Niemann E $142,800

T32 Brian Campbell 1 $118,860

T32 Maverick McNealy 1 $118,860

T32 Rasmus Hojgaard 1 $118,860

T32 Max Greyserman 1 $118,860

T36 Justin Thomas 2 $118,860

T36 Brian Harman 2 $96,600

T36 Patrick Cantlay 2 $96,600

T36 Charl Schwartzel 2 $96,600

T40 Matt Fitzpatrick 3 $96,600

T40 Nick Taylor 3 $84,000

T42 Akshay Bhatia 4 $84,000

T42 Danny Willett 4 $77,700

T42 J.T. Poston 4 $77,700

T42 Shane Lowry 4 $77,700

T46 Wyndham Clark 5 $59,535

T46 Sam Burns 5 $59,535

T46 Davis Thompson 5 $59,535

49 Min Woo Lee 6 $59,535

50 J.J. Spaun 7 $52,920

51 Nico Echavarria 8 $51,660

T52 Stephan Jaeger 9 $51,660

T52 Tom Kim 9 $51,660

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and WWE journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Roman Reigns’ ability to keep moving forward in life regardless of any obstacles. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he could go back in time and be a manager for someone in the WWE, it would have been Big Show.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More