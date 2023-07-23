"Gotta have a couple of pints out of this trophy" - Brian Harman reveals his one-of-a-kind plan to celebrate his The Open Championship triumph

The 36-year-old Brian Harman created history after winning The Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. His win was a dominant one that came with a massive margin of six shots.

Harman defeated the likes of Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Tom Kim, and Jason Day, who finished as tied runner-ups, to secure his first major victory.

During the presentation of the Claret Jug at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Harman gave a speech and remembered his wife and family. The golfer added that after going home, he is going to drink a 'couple of pints' from the trophy. As The Guardian quoted, he stated:

"I gotta thank my wife and family back home. I sure miss them. I can't wait to get back to them tomorrow, but first, I'm going to have me a couple of pints out of this here trophy I believe!"

Brian Harman holding the Claret Jug (via Getty Images)

"Better late than never" - 36-year-old Brian Harman was quite optimistic after winning The Open Championship

The 36-year-old American professional golfer was void of a win on the PGA Tour since 2017. Finally, he registered his fifth professional and first major win at Hoylake.

After he won The British Open, Sky Sports interviewed the newly crowned champion. He was very happy and explained how he doubled down his efforts and remained optimistic, despite the last five tough years. As quoted by The Guardian, he said:

"Better late than never. I've thought about this my whole life. Being the Open champion is just incredible. I just doubled down on my process. I know it's boring and not flashy, but until I hit that last bunker shot, I didn't think about winning this golf tournament."

Harman added that there were a couple of days that could have spoiled all his hard work. But he said that he did not let that happen and was proud of that.

Brian Harman at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club (via Getty Images)

Later on, he shared that while he was taking a shower on Sunday morning, he was very hopeful of winning the British Open. However, he could not win it from the shower, of course!

"I was taking a shower this morning and I thought 'You can't win the Open in the shower, don't think about it, left foot, right foot, let's get it done'," said Harman

Brian Harman also told the listeners that before the final round, he had a good night's sleep. But during the US Open, when he just had a one-shot lead, he could not sleep properly.

"I got a really good night's sleep last night. I didn't when sleeping on a one-shot lead at the US Open, so I was really comfortable when I woke up this morning, beautiful weather! The fans were incredible, thank y'all so, so much, incredible!"

Brian Harman finally won the Claret Jug through his dominant gameplay at Hoylake and ended a long wait for a major title.