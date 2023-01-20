“Gotta love Rickie!” – Fans react to Rickie Fowler’s ‘wholesome’ moment with young fan

Rickie Fowler got lucky ahead of The American Express. While the golfer was heading for his match, one of his fans gave him a handmade card wishing him luck for the tournament. The kid asked Fowler to sign an orange cap, and in return, he gifted him the card.

The PGA Tour shared a short video of the cute gesture on their Twitter handle, with the caption reading:

"Rickie Fowler will have a little extra good luck in his bag this week."

The clip showed Fowler saying:

"Thank you! I like it. Thanks, bud."

He continued by saying:

"I got a little...he drew me a little picture. So, I'm guessing that's me since my name's down here, so I put that in the bag for good luck."

Fans poured their love into the comments section of the post. They wrote:

"Love it."

"He's a good guy."

"I hope the young man has a great year, he is a very good golfer."

"Rickie is such a great dude."

"Ricky's so polite, he could be a hockey player."

People praised Rickie Fowler for his kindness and said:

"Gotta love Rickie!"

"Been a Rickie fan since day 1 and it's the reason like this. He stays with fans and signs everything, no matter how well, or bad's he's played. Such a wholesome guy. I hope he's got it back after his changes in swing. Good result yesterday. Let's Go, Rickie."

Some even took a jab at the golfer and commented:

"Should've signed it and gave it back to the kid."

The American Express is scheduled to take place from January 19 to 22 at the PGA West.

Rickie Fowler finishes T42 after the first round at The American Express

With four birdies in the first round of the PGA Tour event, The American Express, Fowler finished T42. Rickie made a birdie on the fourth hole, missed the fifth, and then made another on the sixth. His other two birdies were on the ninth and 11th holes.

With a score of 68, he will start the second day of the tournament at T42, alongside 21 other golfers who finished at T42 after the first round.

Davis Thompson, who turned pro in 2021, topped the American Express leaderboard after the first round. The rising star impressed his fans with two consecutive eagles and a birdie on the first hole. He wrapped up the first round with a score of 10 under 62.

Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Jon Rahm is in second place, two shots behind Davis. Last year's Masters winner, Scottie Scheffler, finished in T42 after the first round.

Korean star Tom Kim settled on T64, joined by Thomas Dieter, Will Zalatoris, and Chris Kirk, who finished third at the Sony Open last week.

It is pertinent to note that Will Zalatoris was struggling with a back injury and was on hiatus for a few months, only to return to play at the Tournament of Champions, finishing at T11 and winning $292,500 in prize money.

