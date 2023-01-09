What happened to Will Zalatoris at the Tournament of Champions? A look at the golfer's PGA Tour return after injury

Will Zalatoris finished at T11 at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The American golfer spent the last few months in rehabilitation after suffering two herniated discs last year. He was forced to step down from the BMW Championship midway through the round in August 2022 due to a back injury. Zalatoris tweaked his back while hitting a shot in the tournament's third round.

He appeared uncomfortable on the fourth tee but still hit a shot. Medical assistants were called and Zalatoris walked off the green. Later, on doctors' suggestions, he took a brief break from golfing only to return to play at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he won $292,500 in prize money.

The championship, scheduled for January 5–8 at Plantation Golf Course, Hawaii, wraps up on Sunday. Jon Rahm made a historic comeback and was promoted to the winner after finishing second in the tournament in 2022. Collin Morikawa, having a neck-to-neck competition with the Spaniard, finished second, followed by Hoge and Homa.

South Korean rising star Tom Kim is tied at T5 with JJ Spaun, who is also playing the best golf of his career these days.

The seventh position is tied with four golfers: Tony Finau, K.H. Lee, Scottie Scheffler, and Matt Fitzpatrick, who took home $368,750 in prize money.

Luke List also finished 11th along with Will Zalatoris, while Cameron Young and Sungjae Im settled for T13.

The field was slated for 40 golfers, which was reduced to 39 after Rory McIlroy announced his exit from the tournament, and on the second day, Xander Scheffele also withdrew his name due to his back injury.

Will Zalatoris explored the entire Netflix show during his hiatus

When Zalatoris was away from golf, he invested time exploring new things. During his break, the American discovered the "end of Netflix."

"I was just so bored when I was out. I found the end of Netflix."

Speaking about the four-month rehabilitation, Will Zalatoris said:

"I've learned much about my body, probably more than I think I ever wanted to."

He continued:

"December 1, I think, was the first day I was cleared for full activity, and reality just has been doing as much as I can since then ...not being able to have a club in my hand for a couple of months, I don't think I've done that probably since I was 8 or 9. But the speed's the same; everything feels really good. So just keep doing what we're doing and let the next win get in the way."

During his time away from the Greens, Will Zalatoris married his long-term girlfriend, Caitlin. The couple tied the nuptial knot in an intimate ceremony and shared the pictures on social media.

Zalatoris also spent time with Dr. Rose examining the pressure of his swing and working to improve it. Speaking about his injury, Will said:

"Be a little more centered, as opposed to having the ball forward with more spine tilt at address. I’m trying to get more centered over it and work more around my right side, so more a turn as opposed to a lateral shift. When my right hip gets high, and the spine tilts back, you’re all of a sudden creating all that stress on your back."

Will Zalatoris has finally returned from his injury and will be competing in the upcoming events.

Poll : 0 votes