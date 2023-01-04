“I found the end of Netflix” – Will Zalatoris on how he spent his time during rehab

Will Zalatoris withdrew his name from the BMW Championship last year due to a back injury. He has been on hiatus since then.

Over the last four months, the golfer has discovered several new series, played games, and finished almost everything available on Netflix.

Ahead of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the golfer unveiled what he missed the most while away from golf. In one of his interviews, Will Zalatoris said:

"Competition. I meant that I was just so bored when I was out. I found the end of Netflix."

The 26-year-old Texas native missed most of his events last year, including the Tour Championship and the Presidents Cup. He was on leave to rehabilitate two herniated discs.

He was resting until December, when he eventually resumed his practice session. Zalatoris will finally return to play at the Sentry Tournament of Champions this week.

Zalatoris spent a lot of time focusing on his healing and learned more about his body with the help of his instructor, Dr. Greg Rose. Speaking about his doctor, Will Zalatoris said:

"We spent a lot of time understanding the pressures of my golf swing and understanding how I push off my right side, and I do it later than a lot of guys. So, what that does for someone with a lot of side bends is it gets my right hip high and my spine is tilted back. Dr. Rose said, ‘Duh, no wonder you had a back issue.’ But it’s a good thing that it was just a motor pattern as opposed to something that was structurally wrong because [motor pattern] is something that you can fix."

It is important to note that the Sentry Tournament of Champions will start with its tee-offs on Thursday, January 5, and wrap up with a finale on January 8.

"It's pretty cool to be with all the champions" - Will Zalatoris opens up about his upcoming tournament

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is the first elevated event of the PGA calendar year 2023.

The past 25 editions of the tournament have been organized in Maui, and again, the tradition will continue and take place at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort, Maui, Hawaii.

The tournament is slated to feature 40 players. However, the current World No. 1, Rory McIlroy, withdrew his name from the championship.

The Tournament of Champions will now feature 39 golfers who won the PGA Tour last year or finished in the FedEx Cup rankings list.

Will Zalatoris will also start his new year with a star-studded tournament. Speaking about his upcoming matches, he said:

"It's pretty cool to be with champions from the past year and obviously the guys who made it to East lake. This is the best of the best. It's fun being here playing against the best competition in the world."

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions will feature all the major tournament winners from last year except the Open Championship. Defending champion Cameron Smith will not be part of the tournament this year as he has joined the LIV Golf Series.

Poll : 0 votes