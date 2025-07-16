"Grandmas sofa cushion", "153/10": Golf world divided as Jason Day brings back his outfit debate into the Open Championship 

At the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush, fans reacted to Jason Day's outfit as he walked onto the course on Tuesday.

DP World Tour shared a series of Day's images on July 15, highlighting his outfit, with the caption:

"Rate the Jason Day outfit 👀"

However, fans roasted Day, with one writing:

"Grandmas sofa cushions."

Another commented:

"Zip off legs?"

One made a sarcastic comment:

"Dude what? I thought we were going skiing."

A fan trolled him:

"He's getting too old for this shit. C'mon Jase, I hope your golf is as flash asyour little outfit brother. You had two great days last year in the wind, good luck."

Another wrote:

"I'd rather wear my grill cover."

One questioned:

"How's he hitting a golf ball wearing that? He'll end up floating off over the Atlantic!"

Another wrote:

"153/10"

Image via Instagram, Comment section of the DP World Tour's Instagram post

Image via Instagram, DP World Tour Instagram post.

It’s not the first time Day has made headlines for his attire. Since joining Malbon Golf in 2024, he’s worn some bold outfits. From a stars-and-stripes jacket at the U.S. Open to a full grey tracksuit at Pebble Beach, Day has often divided opinion.

At the 2024 Masters, he was asked to change out of a sweater because the logo was too big.

Jason Day reflects on close finish at Travelers Championship

Jason Day came close to winning the Travelers Championship in June but finished two shots short. He was tied for fourth with a total score of 13-under.

Heading into the final round on June 22, Day was in fourth place. He started strong with a birdie on the first hole and ended the round with a 2-under 68. Overall, he made three birdies and one bogey on the day.

The battle at the top was intense, especially between Day, Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley. Bradley, the captain of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, took the win with a final score of 15-under.

A day later, Day shared his thoughts on Instagram. Posting photos from the tournament, he wrote:

“We gave it a run but came up just short. Thanks to all the fans and volunteers at Travelers Championship and congrats to Keegan Bradley on the hard fought victory.”

In the opening round, Jason Day had hit four birdies in a row from the 13th to 16th holes and finished with a 4-under 66. He repeated the score in Round 2, making three straight birdies on the 12th, 13th and 14th holes. Overall, he recorded seven birdies and four bogeys on the day.

In Round 3, he once again carded consecutive birdies on the 13th, 14th and 15th holes. He shot a 3-under 67 that day with five birdies and two bogeys and earned $880,000 as prize money.

