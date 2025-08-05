  • home icon
  Grant Horvat teases collab with $20M country music star through new video

Grant Horvat teases collab with $20M country music star through new video

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Aug 05, 2025 06:09 GMT
GOLF: APR 04 LIV Golf Miami - Source: Getty
Grant Horvat - Image Source: Getty

Golf content creator Grant Horvat recently went up against American country singer Luke Combs on the golf course. He shared a post on X teasing the new collaboration and asked his followers if he should release the new video on his YouTube channel.

In the clip Horvat shared, he captured Combs, who is worth $20 million per Celebrity Net Worth, taking a practice swing before shooting the ball into the air. He wrote in the caption,

“Next video @lukecombs”
also-read-trending Trending

Shortly after that, the golf influencer shared a picture of himself and the country music singer sitting in a golf cart. He then asked his followers to like the picture if they wanted him to drop the new video.

Image via X/@GrantHorvatGolf
Image via X/@GrantHorvatGolf

During Horvat’s round with Luke Combs, the latter started the round at 30-under par and the former attempted to beat him at Old Hickory Country Club. Horvat finished at 1-over, while Combs finished at 5-under.

Grant Horvat is one of the most popular golf content creators, with over 1.4 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and 976,000 Instagram followers. He has featured several popular stars in his YouTube videos, including golf pros such as Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Justin Thomas.

In one of his recent videos, Horvat played a round of golf with two-time major champion Collin Morikawa. He teamed up with the six-time PGA Tour winner and the duo attempted to break 50 on the course, scoring 52 at the end of the round.

Grant Horvat speaks on declining invite to the 2025 Barracuda Championship

Grant Horvat received a sponsor's invite to play in the PGA Tour’s 2025 Barracuda Championship, which was held last month at Tahoe Mountain Club, Old Greenwood. He declined the invitation to play and shared a post on X explaining the reason behind his actions.

In his tweet, Horvat explained that he wanted to film golf content for his YouTube channel at the $4 million tournament. However, as per the PGA Tour’s rules, he wasn't allowed to do so. He wrote,

“...The rules and regulations around PGA Tour tournament play will not allow us to film. The only reason I was in the position to receive an invitation like this is because of YouTube and you all watching the videos, so if I’m going to play, we want to film it…”
Image via X/@GrantHorvatGolf
Image via X/@GrantHorvatGolf

Grant Horvat further expressed hope that sometime in the future, he would be able to play in a PGA Tour event and be allowed to film it for his audience. He then thanked the Barracuda Championship's sponsors for extending an invite to him and for believing in YouTube golf.

Although Horvat received heavy criticism for his actions, he stood by his decision to not compete in the tournament.

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

