The news of Collin Morikawa splitting with his caddie Joe Greiner flooded social media ahead of the 2025 Rocket Classic. As the two split up after less than three months of working together, the golfer requested media to hold off on any news until he completed the Pro-Am.

Morikawa made the request to the media as he was standing on the first hole tee box. He also told reporters that he will happily comply and answer any pertaining questions once he's completed the Rocket Classic Pro-Am in two and a half hours.

However, Golfweek's Adam Schupak did not oblige by Collin Morikawa's request and published an article while he was still out on the golf course. While the article has now been edited, the PGA Tour star politely called the reporter out in a press conference after his round. Here's a look at the interview (via X @Golf_com):

One fan took to the comments section to suggest that he does not understand why Morikawa was so shaken up by the article. The fan wrote (via X @JamesCalvi56923):

"I like Collin, but he needs to learn to let go of things."

Morikawa's move was praised by renowned golf analyst Dan Rapaport, who commented on the matter on X.

Claiming that the PGA Tour star did the right thing by politely adressing the matter, Rapaport said (via X @Daniel_Rapaport):

"Zero problem with this from Collin...he didn't like something that was written about him, he told the guy who wrote it his feelings, didn't raise his voice...much prefer this over some canned non-answer!"

One golf enthusiast was left confused by Collin Morikawa's comments. They viewed the mentioned article in a positive way.

"Except the article doesn't make him look bad; if anything, it makes him look good. That's what's so odd about it," wrote the fan.

Here are a few other fans' reactions to Collin Morikawa's media fiasco (via X @Daniel_Rapaport):

"Plus if we're being honest the way the quote was attributed can 100% be interpreted the way he said... it wasn't really necessary to write the article at all," wrote an X user.

A golf enthusiast commented, "There’s nothing wrong with this exchange, but Collin’s clearly not in a good place with the caddy swaps."

A fan claimed, "I promise that writer did not put in the pro-am stuff to flatter Collin. This is why players don’t want to talk to the media. Who goes up to somebody on the 1st tee to ask about his caddie situation?"

Having parted ways with Joe Greiner, Collin Morikawa has KK Limbhasut on his bag for this week. The latter was a teammate of the world-class golfer at Cal-Berkley and is also a player on the Korn Ferry Tour.

What are Collin Morikawa's odds of winning the 2025 Rocket Classic?

Collin Morikawa is the most favored to win the 2025 Rocket Classic. According to CBS Sports, he bears the best odds of +1,200 outright. He is followed by Keegan Bradley with +1,600, who won last week's Travelers Championship.

Keegan Bradley and Collin Morikawa will tee it up on Thursday, June 26, at 7:29 AM EDT from the Detroit Golf Club's tenth hole. They will be joined by Patrick Cantlay, who has odds of +1,800 to win.

