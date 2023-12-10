Grant Thornton Invitational: All you need to know about the modified 4-ball format

The 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational is making its debut as the mixed pro event co-sanctioned by the LPGA and PGA Tour. The event is taking place over three days from December 8 to 10 in Naples, Florida. The tournament will see 16 female and 16 male pros paired up in teams of two.

The format for the Grant Thornton Invitational includes 3 rounds, with Day 1 featuring the scramble format, Day 2 featuring the foursome format and Day 3 will feature the all new modified fourball format. This will be an all new format for the players, being used for the first time in pro golf.

In the modified fourball format, both players will tee off from the same place. Then they will switch balls for the next shot and play that same ball until it is holed. The teammate whose score is lower will be counted towards that particular hole. The team with the lowest score at the end of the round will win.

The prize money payout for the tournament is $4 million, with the winners taking $1,000,000 of the prize pool. This event is the successor to the QBE Shootout, which was known to be the mixed pro event.

Leaderboard after day 2 of 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational

Following is the leaderboard after 2 days of the Grant Thornton Invitational:

Jason Day - Lydia Ko Tony Finau - Nelly Korda Lucas Glover - Leona Maguire Rickie Fowler - Lexi Thompson Corey Conners - Brooke Henderson Nick Taylor - Ruoning Yin Denny McCarthy - Megan Khang Justin Rose - Charley Hull Harris English - Celine Boutier Ludvig Åberg - Madelene Sagstrom Sahith Theegala - Rose Zhang Joel Dahmen - Lilia Vu Russell Henley - Mel Reid Billy Horschel - Andrea Lee Tom Hoge - Cheyenne Knight Cameron Champ - Allisen Corpuz

Lydia Ko and Jason Day made seven birdies and just one bogey on Friday to finish with a score of 66. In the second round, they further strengthened their lead with a score of 58. Nelly Korda-Tony Finau and Leona Maguire-Lucas Glover are just two strokes behind the leading pair going into the final day of the tournament.