"Great idea";"She's right" - Paige Spiranac gets lauded for her new proposal to help beginner golfers

Paige Spiranac is very vocal about her opinions about the happenings in golf on her social media page. She recently posted a new video on her X account, proposing a "simplified course rating" system for beginners.

Spiranac suggested courses should be rated according to their difficulty level so that people know which courses are "beginner-friendly". Her suggested metric system ran from 1-10 --- with 1-4 being "I can play", 5 would be a "little dicey" and 6-10 would be allotted to the harder courses.

The former golfer mentioned that her proposed plan was just "new friendly way" to develop beginners' interest in golf. Her suggested system would also help newer golfers understand which course they should or shouldn't give a try, based on their difficulties.

A lot of fans eagerly agreed that it was a great idea and thought the the proposed plan could be extremely helpful. They expressed their opinions in the comments section.

"Great idea. I shouldn't need a freaking calculator to decide where to play and then figure out my score."

"I might adjust that scale a bit, but the idea is solid," one fan said.

"It would also build the confidence of new golfers to continue to play if they can find courses they can play with some success. Not a bad idea," another added.

"She's right"

"Really smart approach and it addresses those golfers that are usually forgotten," one fan wrote.

"Sounds a great idea. You could go one further. Allocate the same numbers to tee boxes. Forward tees play if you’re in the 1-4, middles tees, 5,6 and 7 perhaps and back tees for 8,9 and 10. Link handicaps to those ratings as well. Single handicaps use 8,9 and 10 etc," another suggested.

While last year, Paige Spiranac had taken part in the Creator Classic on the eve of the Tour Championship, this year she was on the broadcast team for the first Creator Classic of the season ahead of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Popular YouTuber Grant Horvat won the event.

"Counting down the days until The Masters!" - Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac (Source: Getty)

Paige Spiranac is one of the pioneers of golf content creation. She has amassed more than 4M followers on Instagram over the years.

The social media influencer creates contents surrounding various sports leagues and golf. Recently, she took to her X account to share her excitement for the upcoming 2025 Masters.

She posted a picture of herself dressed a navy blue and white Adidas dress. Spiranac was seen holding a Masters glass in one hand and a hat filled with green and white packaged goodies in the other. She wrote:

"Counting down the days until The Masters!"

The 2025 Masters will take place from April 10th to 13th at its traditional home of Augusta National.

