“Great job everyone” – Phil Mickelson takes subtle jibe at 'No Kings Day' protestors in latest post

45-time PGA Tour winner Phil Mickelson weighed in on Saturday’s nationwide “No Kings” protest with a sarcastic social media post on X. The tweet appeared to mock the movement while also criticizing policies under the reformer US President, Joe Biden.

Ad

In his tweet, Mickelson referenced Biden’s use of an autopen to sign pardons and make provisions for undocumented immigrants. He wrote:

“On this special day, as we all gather to fight against blanket auto pen pardons and executive orders, lawlessness, and stealing citizens’ resources for illegal non-citizens, I believe it has worked!! That is no longer happening so great job everyone.”

Ad

Trending

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson On this special day as we all gather to fight against blanket auto pen pardons and executive orders, lawlessness, and stealing citizen’s resources for illegal non citizens, I believe it has worked!! That is no longer happening so great job everyone 👏👏👏

Ad

Mickelson is a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump. He has frequently shared posts aligning with conservative views and doesn’t shy away from sharing tweets on political matters.

Millions of people rallied in the “No Kings” protest on Saturday across thousands of sites in the US Major turnouts were seen in New York’s Times Square, Washington D.C.’s National Mall, and Atlanta, with additional large gatherings in Charlotte, Carrollton (Texas), Arlington (Virginia), and even outside the US Embassy in London.

Ad

Phil Mickelson reacts to viral “shot of the year” clip with one word

Phil Mickelson has seen just about everything in golf over his 30-plus-year career. However, one viral clip still managed to get his attention.

On October 16, NUCLR Golf posted a video on X of a golfer playing a wild shot from the edge of a water body. Standing in a wide stance with the ball perched on the lip, the player launched it high into the air. After a few skips on the green, it dropped straight into the hole. The caption read:

Ad

“Potential golf shot of the year 🏆🏌️‍♂️”

Mickelson reposted the clip with a single word that read:

“Inspiring 😂😂”

Phil Mickelson’s tweet taken from his X feed _ Image Source: X/@PhilMickelson

The six-time major champion knows a thing or two about pulling off the improbable. Earlier this year at LIV Golf’s Virginia event at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, he holed out from an awkward lie behind a bunker on the 17th hole. Standing sideways in the sand with the pin behind him, he opened up his wedge and knocked the ball in for birdie.

Ad

Phil Mickelson's Incredible Bunker Shot _ Image source: via X/@GolfonFOX

Phil Mickelson later called it “one of my better ones” and admitted even he didn’t fully expect it to drop into the hole:

Ad

“It was hard guessing how much it was going to hook… Even I was a little bit surprised,” Mickelson told Golf Digest.

Mickelson has 45 PGA Tour wins and six majors to his name. He joined LIV Golf in 2022 and is still chasing his first win on the breakaway tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More