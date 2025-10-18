  • home icon
  Phil Mickelson poses North Korea-related question to Abigail Spanberger after she criticizes Donald Trump's administration

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Oct 18, 2025 18:37 GMT
Phil Mickelson (middle), Abigail Spanberger (left), and Donald Trump (right) / Source: Getty Images
Phil Mickelson's interest in American politics is evident through his posts and replies on X. The veteran golfer has recently stirred reactions online by leaving a question below an X post.

In a recent interview, ex-CIA agent and former United States Representative Abigail Spanberger shared her views on the Trump administration. While talking to the host, she commented on the status of people who crosses borders. According to her claim, the Donald Trump-led USA consider these incidents "a criminal act". The 2025 Virginia gubernatorial candidate said:

"In what we've seen recently, the really, I think, horrifying thing is that now under the new administration, or the Trump administration, where every cross into the United States is considered a criminal act."
Trending

Phil Mickelson commented on the video which was originally shared by an account titled Thomas Sowell Quotes. The golfer questioned Spanberger's thoughts by asking what North Korea's actions might be for people crossing the borders.

"What would North Korea do?🤔"

Take a look at the comment by Phil Mickelson on X:

Screenshot from Mickelson&#039;s response to Abigail Spanberger&#039;s claims / X: @PhilMickelson
Mickelson's reaction to Spanberger's post was a nod to his unparalleled support for the Donald Trump-led administration. Phil Mickelson has always been critical towards members of the Democratic Party of the United States.

The six-time major champ's X posts have often been about him questioning the Democrats' intentions. In a post from May 2025, Scott Jennings claimed that the Democrats reportedly allowed 20 million immigrants into the USA without proper procedure. Phil Mickelson agreed to the senior political commentator's claim and wrote on his X timeline:

"Exactly. Anyone who disagrees should open their homes to them especially the judges who are overstepping their jurisdiction. 😂😂 yah, I didn’t think so"
Apart from these, there have been multiple occassions when Mickelson made sure to publicly comment on issues regarding illegal immigration. There has been one recent instance where the golfer openly expressed his judgement on the legal procedures set for immigrants.

When Phil Mickelson shared his honest opinion on Stephen A Smith's claim about illegal immigrants

In 2023, popular sportscaster Stephen A. Smith had a debate with an American Senator on the issue of illegal immigration. During the discussion, Smith argued how tired the Americans were of the due process for undocumented immigrants, especially the ones accused of crimes. He said:

"We have to understand the American people are saying, 'we've been doing it that way for decades, we're sick of y'all... Let's go through the process, let's arrest somebody, let's let them out, let's make sure they have due process."

On October 2025, the clip resurfaced after an X-user posted it and soon, the video went viral. Phil Mickelson did not shy away from reposting it and revealing the reason behind his love for the ESPN host:

"Why do I love Stephen A. Smith ? Oh yeah. Now I remember 👍"

Take a look at Mickelson's X post here:

Apart from this, Lefty has also commented on a serious political issue that happened weeks ago. On October 6, local leaders in Portland and Chicago (like Mayor Brandon Johnson) did not allow ICE raids. Stephen Miller slammed such actions against ICE officials on X and called out the leaders for reportedly harboring illegal immigrants. Mickelson reposted it and revealed in the caption that he agreed to what Miller wrote.

About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Pravashis Biswas
