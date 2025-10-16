Stephen A. Smith storms off stage after furious rant on Donald Trump over unpaid air traffic controller amid government shutdown

Stephen A. Smith made an abrupt exit during a NewsNation town hall debate on Wednesday. His departure came moments after an air traffic controller in the audience described having to deliver for DoorDash to make ends meet. He added that his federal pay remained frozen during the government shutdown.

Smith spoke out against U.S. President Donald Trump's administration's spending priorities and slow response to the crisis.

“We’re looking at a president that just gave $20 billion to Argentina,” Smith said. "We’re witnessing what I consider to be a retribution tour. A government shutdown is going on right now.

“A man has to work on DoorDash when he’s really an air traffic controller, that we applauded and we’re up here talking about how much some money is going to cost, and the only person that don’t have a check coming is him. You know what I’m going to do? I’m going to take a break.”

He returned several minutes later, resuming the conversation to applause. The moderator, Chris Cuomo, quipped that Smith’s exit was the last thing he expected from the analyst.

Smith was part of a panel consisting of a bipartisan committee of Congress members. It included Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.)

Amid his political foray, Stephen A. Smith makes NFL hot takes

Stephen A. Smith made headlines in a different arena on Monday. He moved the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the No. 1 spot on his “A-List” during ESPN’s "First Take."

His take followed Tampa Bay’s 30-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. The win came despite the absence of top receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Baker Mayfield completed 17 of 23 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He led a shorthanded offense. Rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka exited early with a hamstring injury, leaving the quarterback to spread the ball among backups.

“Without Mike Evans, without Godwin, with Egbuka going down," Smith said. "They’re still finding ways to win games.”

Mayfield’s has recorded 1,539 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and just one interception through six games, and his efficiency has fueled Tampa Bay’s unexpected surge. Smith also credited Bucs coach Todd Bowles for instilling discipline and resilience throughout the roster.

Even amid his growing forays into political commentary, Smith has remained active in sports media. He defended Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime booking last week. Smith also pushed back on conservative backlash.

