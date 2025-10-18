Phil Mickelson drops one-word reaction to ‘potential golf shot of the year’

Phil Mickelson has been playing golf professionally since 1992, yet his awe for the game remains fresh as ever. He recently shared a post on X, reacting to an impressive shot made by a golfer.On October 16, NUCLR Golf shared a video of a golfer attempting to shoot his ball from the lip of the water into the hole. To take the shot, the golfer adopted a wide-legged stance and sent the ball flying into the air before it bounced on the green a few times and landed in the hole. The video was captioned:“Potential golf shot of the year 🏆🏌️‍♂️”Phil Mickelson quoted the impressive video with a one-word comment that read:“Inspiring 😂😂”Phil Mickelson has made several such inspiring shots during his 33-year professional career. One of the most recent was earlier this year, during the final round of LIV Golf’s Virginia event at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.The LIV Golf star was on the 17th hole when his approach shot landed in the rough behind a bunker. To get the ball out, he stood sideways in the bunker, almost backing the pin. He then opened the club face of his wedge, swung, and holed the shot for a beautiful birdie.Image via Fox Sports _ Source: X/@GolfonFOxSpeaking of the incredible shot, Phil Mickelson said it was “one of my better ones.” He also admitted that the shot also took him by surprise to some extent.“It was hard guessing how much it was going to hook because it was soft greens and I had such an uphill lie, the ball was going to go high, but just judging how much the ball was going to come over my shoulder, that was the challenge. Even I was a little bit surprised,” he said. (Via Golf Digest)Mickelson has won 45 events on the PGA Tour and six major championships. He joined LIV Golf in 2022 and has yet to win an event on the Saudi-backed circuit.“Sorry to hear this” – Phil Mickelson sends supportive message to Tiger WoodsPhil Mickelson has offered a heartfelt message to Tiger Woods following news of the 15-time major champion’s latest health setback. Woods announced on X that he had undergone lumbar disc replacement surgery in New York after experiencing severe pain and limited mobility. Doctors diagnosed him with a collapsed disc and he underwent a procedure that was deemed successful.Reacting to the update, Mickelson quoted Woods’ post and wrote:“I’m sorry to hear this and I wish him the best for a speedy recovery.”Mickelson’s tweet on X _ Source: X/@PhilMickelsonWoods and Mickelson began as friendly competitors in the early years of their careers, but tensions grew in the late 1990s, sparking a rivalry that stretched across nearly two decades.Their relationship began to soften at the 2016 Ryder Cup, when the two worked together to help Team USA defeat Europe 17–11 at Hazeltine. Woods served as a vice captain, while Mickelson was one of the team’s veterans on the course.