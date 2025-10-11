"Nothing more dangerous than an uninformed zealot" - Phil Mickelson backs $SOC for oil production for environmental reasons

Phil Mickelson remains relentless in his fight against the termination of operations at Sable Offshore Corporation. He shared a tweet supporting the corporation and arguing that operations need to continue for the greater good of the environment.
On October 10, the co-founder of InfraCap shared a video of UC Berkeley engineering professor James Rector speaking on how stopping operations at an oil rig may end up being worse for the environment. He shed more light on the study which suggested that abandoned oil wells and natural seeps may ultimately release more emissions than active drilling.
Phil Mickelson quoted the video and urged the CCC and other bodies fighting against the SOC to be more informed about the situation. His tweet read:
“This explains that these seeps are dangerous and the oil needs to be produced. The EDC, CCC, CBD, all need to get informed and understand they are fighting for the wrong outcome if their efforts are to protect the people, marine life, beaches, and the environment. Nothing more dangerous than an uninformed zealot.”
Last week, the 45-time PGA Tour winner slammed Californian lawmakers for imposing an $18 million fine on the SOC for allegedly failing to obtain the permits needed to operate. He wrote that while he suspects some foul play, he still has faith that California will do what is right.
“They have permits and letters verify as much to make repairs. Yet CCC has fined them $18 mil and issued 2 Cease and desist orders... Everyone told me about the corruption in CA and I naively still believe in our system and I still have hope in this state and the truth 🤞$SOC,” Mickelson wrote.
Phil Mickelson also openly reached out to California Governor Gavin Newsom and asked him to discuss the issue publicly. The LIV Golf star urged the governor to heed his request for a meeting and said that he can make himself available at “any time.”
Phil Mickelson highlights the energy and economic benefits of $SOC oil production
In September, Phil Mickelson made another case for why the SOC’s oil production would benefit the state. He penned a lengthy open letter to Californians, which highlighted the numerous advantages of keeping oil production going.
“When Sable restarts operations, it will obviously benefit the company and its shareholders. But more importantly, it will benefit all Californians,” Mickelson wrote.
The six-time major champion argued that Californians could enjoy significantly lower gas prices should the corporation continue running. He added that restarting oil production directly translates to an increase in the number of “good-paying jobs” and tax revenue in the state.
Mickelson also mentioned several other benefits including energy security, cleaner fuel, and future demand. He then concluded by urging his followers to reach out to the state fire marshal and the governor to “let our leaders know that restarting Sable is the right thing for California.”