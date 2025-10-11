"Nothing more dangerous than an uninformed zealot" - Phil Mickelson backs $SOC for oil production for environmental reasons

Phil Mickelson remains relentless in his fight against the termination of operations at Sable Offshore Corporation. He shared a tweet supporting the corporation and arguing that operations need to continue for the greater good of the environment.

Ad

On October 10, the co-founder of InfraCap shared a video of UC Berkeley engineering professor James Rector speaking on how stopping operations at an oil rig may end up being worse for the environment. He shed more light on the study which suggested that abandoned oil wells and natural seeps may ultimately release more emissions than active drilling.

Phil Mickelson quoted the video and urged the CCC and other bodies fighting against the SOC to be more informed about the situation. His tweet read:

Ad

Trending

“This explains that these seeps are dangerous and the oil needs to be produced. The EDC, CCC, CBD, all need to get informed and understand they are fighting for the wrong outcome if their efforts are to protect the people, marine life, beaches, and the environment. Nothing more dangerous than an uninformed zealot.”

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson This explains that these seeps are dangerous and the oil needs to be produced. The EDC,CCC, CBD, all need to get informed and understand they are fighting for the wrong outcome if their efforts are to protect the people, marine life, beaches, and the environment. Nothing more

Ad

Last week, the 45-time PGA Tour winner slammed Californian lawmakers for imposing an $18 million fine on the SOC for allegedly failing to obtain the permits needed to operate. He wrote that while he suspects some foul play, he still has faith that California will do what is right.

“They have permits and letters verify as much to make repairs. Yet CCC has fined them $18 mil and issued 2 Cease and desist orders... Everyone told me about the corruption in CA and I naively still believe in our system and I still have hope in this state and the truth 🤞$SOC,” Mickelson wrote.

Ad

Mickelson’s tweet on X _ Source: X/@PhilMickelson

Phil Mickelson also openly reached out to California Governor Gavin Newsom and asked him to discuss the issue publicly. The LIV Golf star urged the governor to heed his request for a meeting and said that he can make himself available at “any time.”

Ad

Phil Mickelson highlights the energy and economic benefits of $SOC oil production

In September, Phil Mickelson made another case for why the SOC’s oil production would benefit the state. He penned a lengthy open letter to Californians, which highlighted the numerous advantages of keeping oil production going.

“When Sable restarts operations, it will obviously benefit the company and its shareholders. But more importantly, it will benefit all Californians,” Mickelson wrote.

Ad

Mickelson’s tweet on X _ Image source: X/@PhilMickelson

The six-time major champion argued that Californians could enjoy significantly lower gas prices should the corporation continue running. He added that restarting oil production directly translates to an increase in the number of “good-paying jobs” and tax revenue in the state.

Mickelson also mentioned several other benefits including energy security, cleaner fuel, and future demand. He then concluded by urging his followers to reach out to the state fire marshal and the governor to “let our leaders know that restarting Sable is the right thing for California.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More