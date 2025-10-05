Phil Mickelson once again challenges Gavin Newsom to a "public discussion" in latest X post

As Phil Mickelson's social media post indicates, the veteran golfer seems to be up for a new contest. In a recent X post (previously Twitter), Lefty has ended up challenging a well-known political figure for a debate.

Today, the 45-time PGA Tour winner has called out Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, for an all-around discussion. Mickelson's post indicates that the golfer is once again talking about Sable Offshore Corp., a Houston-based independent oil and gas company. Phil Mickelson claimed that oil and gas make up 8 percent of the GDP of California.

He further urged Newsom to 'enable' the Sable Offshore Oil project to help marine life that includes dolphins and whales. Take a look at the full post shared by Phil Mickelson as he publicly challenged Newsomh:

"@CAgovernor I’m Available to publicly discuss this anytime. Oil and gas are 8% of CA gdp. BUT it’s the FIRST 8%. The other 92% don’t happen without it. FACT Enable Sable if not for the citizens of CA, do it for the whales,dolphins, and entire marine life off SB coast. $SOC"

Screenshot from Mickelson's public challenge to Newsom / Source: @PhilMickelson on X

It's worth noting that this challenge comes days after Phil Mickelson's previous public challenge issued towards the Governor of California. Newsom recently claimed via an X post that under the tenure of US President Donald Trump, the 'highest bidder' is responsible for setting America's energy policy.

He also stated that California will keep using solar and wind energy sources in the future. Phil Mickelson challenged Newsom for a debate regarding the Sable Offshore Oil project. Take a look at what the golfer wrote in his X post:

"If you would like to have a town hall meeting with me to discuss Sable Offshore, I will meet you anytime and anyplace. Let’s discuss this openly so the public knows the facts. 👍👍"

Screenshot from Mickelson's challenge to Newsom days ago / X: @PhilMickelson

Mickelson also took this public challenge a step further. Apart from this post, the golfer also left a follow-up on X, stating how he has already shared his number with Gavin Newsom's assistant.

When Phil Mickelson called out Gavin Newsom's leadership by referencing California's infrastructure

The LIV golfer's stance in the battle between the CCC and the Sable Offshore Corp. has remained as firm as his criticism towards Newsom. Back in June 2025, Mickelson raised his voice when Sable Offshore's share prices dipped.

Apart from that, the golfer slammed Gavin Newsom on X. He called out Newsom and claimed that the Governor is responsible for the state of schools, roads and infrastructure in the state. Phil Mickelson wrote in his post:

"I’m currently playing with the Chairman of appropriations for the most fiscally responsible state who says 'when you’re not fiscally responsible what you get is bad roads, bad schools, bad infrastructure'. @GovGavNew $SOC @CAgovernor"

Take a look at Mickelson's tweet here:

Screenshot from Mickelson's jibe at the California Governor / X: @PhilMickelson

Mickelson has been siding with SOC for long. In a recent X post, the golfer claimed that Sable Offshore is a 'win-win' situation for the state of California. He also explained his statement by talking about the different features of the fossil fuel company.

