“I still have hope in this state” - Phil Mickelson slams California over $18M fines, criminal charges against $SOC

Phil Mickelson is not holding back on saying how he feels about the Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) and California Coastal Commission (CCC) legal drama that has been ongoing for weeks. He shared a tweet condeming California and implying that while there might be foul play afoot, he still has faith in the state to do what is right.

Ever since the Sable Offshore Corporation was asked to shut down operations, Mickelson has been vocal about why keeping it open would be more beneficial for the state of California. He recently quoted a journalist’s analyzing the correspondence between the CCC and the SOC.

In his tweet, the 45-time PGA Tour winner pointed out that the SOC has been slammed with an $18 million fine and other criminal charges despite having the necessary documentation it needs to operate.

“This shows the BS Sable he had to deal with CA. They have permits and letters verify as much to make repairs. Yet CCC has fined them $18 mil and issued 2 cease and desist orders,” Phil Mickelson wrote.

“Everyone told me about the corruption in CA and I naively believe in our system and I still have hope in the state and the truth 🤞$SOC,” he added.

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson And this shows the BS Sable has had to deal with CA. They have permits and letters verify as much to make repairs. Yet CCC has fined them $18 mil and issued 2 Cease and desist orders. The trial is in 2 weeks and the judge has yet to allow the permits into evidence which is the

In a follow-up tweet, the six-time major champion openly wrote to the governor of California, Gavin Newsom. He asked the governor to meet with him to discuss the situation going on with Sable Offshore, writing that he is available “any time.”

On October 2, Gavin Newsom shared a tweet about prioritizing a clean energy strategy in the country, and Phil Mickelson reacted to it. The LIV golfer responded to the governor’s tweet, asking him to invite him for a town hall meeting to discuss the matter openly.

Besides simply responding to Newsom’s tweet on X, Mickelson also called the governor’s office. Determined to voice out his opinion about the issue, he left his number with the governor’s assistant, hoping that he would get a call back to discuss the drama publicly so everyone could “know the facts.”

Phil Mickelson pens passionate letter to Californians about the Sable Offshore Corporation drama

Last month, Phil Mickelson shared a lengthy open letter on X explaining why keeping Sable Offshore Corporation is a “win-win” for the state. He outlined several points to make his case, including economic benefits, energy security, and production of cleaner fuel.

“When Sable restarts its operations, it will obviously benefit the company and its shareholders. But more importantly, it will benefit all Californians,” Mickelson wrote.

Phil Mickelson argued that Californians would see gas prices drop and would have access to “hundreds of good-paying jobs.” He also claimed that Sable produces cleaner oil which will ultimately reduce pollution from foreign supertankers.

The LIV Golf star concluded by urging his audience to help by reaching out to the state’s fire marshal and the governor. He attached their email addresses and numbers and encouraged his followers to “make a difference” by sending an email, tweet, or phone call.

