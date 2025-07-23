Green Jacket winner Trevor Immelman mourns Ozzy Osbourne with a lyrical message

Trevor Immelman, the 2008 Masters champion and current chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), recently offered a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne after the rock icon’s demise on July 22, 2025.Ozzy Osbourne died in the presence of his family and loved ones at the age of 76. While a particular cause of death has not yet come to the fore, the heavy metal star had previously disclosed his struggles with Parkinson’s disease. Immelman captioned his post, writing a line from Osbourne's famous song. Immelman shared the post on July 23, captioning it as:“RIP Ozzy……‘Mama, I’m coming home.&quot;The line references Osbourne’s 1991 power ballad from his No More Tears album, a song co-written with Zakk Wylde and Lemmy Kilmister. Osbourne's health issues were compounded by a 2003 ATV accident that caused severe spinal injuries, followed by a fall in 2018 that required multiple surgeries. His physical decline was evident during his final public performance on July 5, 2025, at Villa Park in Birmingham, where he reunited with Black Sabbath for a farewell charity concert.Trevor Immelman, on the other hand, turned professional in 1999. He won the 2000 Tusker Kenyan Open, notably defeating Ernie Els, and later claimed the Western Open in 2006 by edging out Tiger Woods. His crowning achievement came in 2008, when he won the Masters by three strokes over Woods, securing the prestigious Green Jacket.Following injuries and struggles with his form, Immelman transitioned into broadcasting, joining CBS Golf in 2019 and becoming their lead analyst in 2023. Earlier in 2025, he was appointed chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking. Recently, Trevor Immelman revealed that OWGR has initiated a review of LIV Golf's resubmitted ranking points application.Trevor Immelman confirms OWGR has initiated review after LIV Golf resubmitted ranking points applicationLIV Golf has officially submitted a fresh application to be included in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system. The updated request was sent on June 30, 2025, and OWGR chairman Trevor Immelman confirmed that the review is now underway.In a statement a few weeks back, Immelman said (via LIV Golf):“The Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) received an application from LIV Golf seeking inclusion in the OWGR system on June 30, 2025, and the review process has commenced. The OWGR Board is committed to a thorough evaluation process of all applications, and LIV’s application will be reviewed in accordance with OWGR’s criteria to ensure fairness, integrity and consistency.&quot;&quot;We appreciate the interest of LIV Golf – and all Tours – in contributing to the global landscape of men’s professional golf through OWGR. Further updates will be provided as the review progresses,” Immelman added.LIV Golf had previously applied for OWGR recognition in 2022, but the request was rejected in 2023 due to concerns about the format and limited pathways for promotion or relegation.Apart from that, Immelman has 11 professional wins worldwide, including the PGA Tour, European Tour, and Sunshine Tour.