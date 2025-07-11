LIV Golf aims to get over past failure as the Saudi-backed tour submits application for OWGR points

Since its creation, the LIV Golf league has not received recognition from the Official World Golf Rankings. Recently, the Saudi PIF-backed league has submitted an application to the OWGR for its inclusion.

Previously, LIV once applied for its application to the OWGR while Greg Norman was the Chief Executive Officer of the league. However, it didn't get approved, and the league's players' standings in the Official World Golf Rankings suffered a sharp decline.

LIV Golf has resubmitted its plea recently. Trevor Immelman, Chairman of the OWGR Board of Directors, released a statement on Friday regarding the same. The former professional golfer said that the Board of Directors of OWGR received the application on June 30, 2025.

"The Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) received an application from LIV Golf seeking inclusion in the OWGR system on June 30, 2025, and the review process has commenced."

"The OWGR Board is committed to a thorough evaluation process of all applications, and LIV's application will be reviewed in accordance with OWGR's criteria to ensure fairness, integrity and consistency..."

He also said that OWGR expressed gratitude to all the leagues out there for their efforts. NUCLR GOLF has shared the full statement from Immelman on their official X account (previously Twitter). Take a look at the post here:

Before this update, Sportico reported back in April that LIV Golf, led by CEO Scott O'Neil, had reignited discussions with OWGR officials. As of now, players from LIV only receive ranking points in International Tours (DP World Tour and Asian Tour) and golf major championships.

Since all four majors use points from the OWGR for exemption, the PIF-backed league's players need ranking points. The last time LIV applied for accreditation, its ranking system faced criticism. Last year in May, the Saudi PIF-backed league officially withdrew its application for inclusion.

When former OWGR Chairman questioned LIV Golf and their competition format

When Greg Norman was the CEO of LIV, the league applied to get included in the Official World Golf Rankings. LIV was founded in 2022, and shortly after that, in July 2022, it filed for accreditation.

However, the application was rejected by the then-Chairman of OWGR, Peter Dawson. The OWGR raised questions about the format of LIV Golf, the points structure, and the method of simultaneous team and individual competitions.

While talking about the newly founded Saudi golf league back then, Dawson said in a statement (as quoted by Golf Digest):

"LIV players are self-evidently good enough to be ranked."

"They’re just not playing in a format where they can be ranked equitably with the other 24 tours and thousands of players trying to compete on them."

Right now, Bryson DeChambeau remains the highest-ranked (15th) LIV Golf icon in the OWGR. Apart from the two-time US Open champ, Tyrrell Hatton is the second and last LIV player on the OWGR top-50, ranked 22nd in the standings.

