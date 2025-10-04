Greg Norman reveals facing 'abuse' at LIV Golf in his latest interview

Greg Norman spoke for the first time since leaving LIV Golf, sharing how tough his three years as CEO were. In a recent interview with Australian Golf Digest, the 70-year-old said that he faced criticism and “abuse” while trying to build the new golf league.Norman served as LIV Golf’s founding CEO when the league launched in 2022, and led it through its early years before stepping down at the start of 2025. He was later replaced by Scott O’Neil, but stayed connected with the league until his contract ended in September.Reflecting on his tenure, Norman admitted that his job took a major toll on him.“I’ll be honest with you, it was hard. It was very draining on me. I was working 100-hour weeks. I’m not going to say all the abuse was anything [of consequence], but what hurt me the most was the lack of understanding of why people would judge me and give the abuse they did,” he said.The two-time major winner added that what affected him most was being misunderstood.“That was the thing that bothered me the most, because I’m the type of guy who will happily sit down and talk about things. And if I’m wrong, I’ll admit I’m wrong. But don’t judge me. Don’t judge what LIV was truly all about,” Norman added.Since Norman’s exit, LIV Golf has continued to find its footing in the professional golf world, with players earning more access to major championships, while the league’s world ranking application is still under review.Phil Mickelson and others thanked Greg Norman after his LIV Golf exitGreg Norman shared that several LIV Golf players personally thanked him after he stepped down as the league’s CEO. Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood were among those who showed appreciation for his efforts in building the breakaway tour.Norman said that a few players made it a point to acknowledge what he went through during his time leading LIV.“There were certain players that really came up to me and there were a few others that came up to me and just thanked me for what I did for them, for being the tip of the spear, for taking it all on,” Norman said.Norman added that Mickelson, in particular, was vocal in expressing his gratitude.“Phil took [plenty of heat] too, but I took it on behalf of all the guys. If you’re going to make meaningful change, running through a brick wall without getting bloody, that’s not going to happen. Probably Phil was the one who really was very open about it and appreciative of what I did do. Poults was the same, along with Westy.&quot;When asked if he would take on the LIV Golf role again, Greg Norman didn’t hesitate. He said that he would do it “in a heartbeat,” though he admitted he might approach a few things differently if given another chance. Since leaving LIV, Greg Norman has shifted his focus to his golf course design company and his role on the organizing committee for the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane.