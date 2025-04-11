Greg Norman's son pens heartfelt message to Bernhard Langer on emotional 2025 Masters moment

Greg Norman's son, Greg Norman Jr., posted on X to honor the long-standing Masters career of Bernhard Langer. Langer is playing in his final Masters this week. The 67-year-old is a two-time Masters champion, winning his first green jacket 40 years ago in 1985 and then again in 1993. Norman Jr. acknowledged the legacy of Langer at the Masters as the latter bids adieu to the event.

Greg Norman Jr. has posted on X about The Masters a few times after the golf world shifted its attention to Augusta National on Monday. On Friday, he congratulated Bernhard Langer on X, in a post that included a photo of Langer after his two Masters victories.

Langer finished his second round at three over par for the tournament and appears set to narrowly miss the cut, with the projected cut line at two over par. If that is the case, Langer has played his final professional round at Augusta National.

"Congrats on an absolutely epic run Mr Langer," Greg Norman Jr. posted on X on Friday.

Depsite his age, Langer still managed to put on a strong performance at his final professional showing at Augusta National.

Bernhard Langer is likely to narrowly miss the cut in his final Masters at age 67

Bernhard Langer at The 2025 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

Bernhard Langer shot a two-over-par 74 in the first round on Thursday and a one-over-par 73 in round two on Friday. The 47-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions fared better on the first nine in both of his two rounds at Augusta National.

In the first round, Langer was one-under-par through the first 11 holes, making a birdie on hole three and paring the other ten holes up to that point. He then made a bogey on holes 12, 13, and 17 to shoot a 73.

Langer also started well again in round 2 and again went out in one under par. He was two under par for the day through the first 14 holes after making birdies on holes three, eight, and 12. Up to that point, his only bogey came on hole four.

However, Langer struggled to keep it together down the stretch, making a double bogey on the par-five 15th hole. He then made a bogey on 18 to shoot a 73 and finish at three over par for the tournament.

The Augusta National veteran played in his first Masters in 1982, winning it for the first time in 1985. The German then won it again in 1993. In the years after his last victory in 1993, his closest call to winning a third green jacket came in 2004, when he finished tied for fourth place.

The last time Langer made the cut at The Masters was in 2020, in which the 62-year-old finished tied for 29th place.

