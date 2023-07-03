Guess the distance and win: Paige Spiranac offers fans a chance to earn a free subscription with her golf shot challenge    

Paige Spiranac has been hitting it off on the golf course recently, and she has a surprise for her fans. She hit a rather impressive shot on the golf course, but not before offering her fans a gift.

Paige Spiranac offered a free OnlyPaige subscription to the fan who can guess, how far she hit her shot accurately. The OnlyPaige Site was launched just earlier this year and provides Spiranac's exclusive content on a paid subscription basis.

Posting the video on Twitter, she said in her caption:

"How far do you think I hit this drive? Correct answer gets a free subscription to OnlyPaige-onlypaige.com."

Paige Spiranac is known for her bold style and unapologetic opinions. While she is often criticised for sexualising the sport, Spiranac has always maintained that that is never her goal. Her OnlyPaige website does not include any explicit content but instead her day-to-day life, live streams and Q and A sessions.

Fans take several guesses to Paige Spiranac's post

Many fans took to the comment section to guess what distance Spiranac might have posted with that hit. Several fans guessed the distance between 200 to 260 yards.

One fan said:

"The quality of the video prevents me from seeing the landing but my approximation would be about 220 to 240 yards."

For anyone wondering, the actual answer to the question was an impressive 278 yards.

Paige Spiranac has been a popular golfer turned influencer who has over 3.8 million followers. Not only does she play golf, but she also updates her fans on recent golf events and makes predictions for upcoming tournaments.

Recently, Spiranac also shared her updated distances on social media, after she said that she had been spending time lifting. She felt strong and was working on her game quite a bit. The difference was seen in her updated distances.

With a 58-degree wedge, Spiranac was able to carry the ball 70 yards. With a 54-degree wedge she sent it 90 yards and finally with a 52-degree wedge the ball flew 102 yards. Her most impressive shot was with a driver, that went 235 yards long.

