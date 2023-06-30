“I’ve been lifting, I feel strong” – Paige Spiranac reveals her updated distances in latest video

Paige Spiranac decided to reveal her updated hitting distance from various clubs in her new video. She revealed that she was feeling strong after lifting recently.

Spiranac is the most popular golf personality on social media, and her popularity on Instagram surpasses even that of Tiger Woods. She has more than 3.8 million followers on Instagram and likes to keep engaging with her friends with her regular posts.

The 30-year-old golf influencer decided to share her updated driving distance and shared a video on her YouTube account, which has more than 336K subscribers.

She began the video with a little information:

"I decided to do an updated distance video to see how far I carry all of my clubs. I've actually picked up some distance recently. I think it's because I've upgraded my clubs, got some really great shafts (Ellie Gulf shafts) in my clubs."

Spiranac added:

"I've been lifting, I feel strong, and I've been kind of working on my game a little bit. So, I am hitting it pretty well, and I thought I would just do an updated video with all of my distances and carry. So, let's get right into it."

The first club Paige Spiranac chose was a 58-degree wedge, and she was able to cross 70 yards with it. Next, she held a 54-degree wedge that helped the ball reach 90 yards. Then she picked up a 52-degree wedge and sent the ball flying almost 105 yards.

With the help of a pitching wedge, Spiranac managed to achieve a distance of almost 128 yards. The former golf professional then opted for a 9-iron, which propelled the ball to cover 138 yards. Then she opted for an 8-iron, which helped the ball go over 150 yards.

Subsequently, Spiranac switched to a 7-iron and shot the ball for 160 yards. She then picked up a 6-iron and hit the ball approximately 170 yards. With a 5-iron, she reached the same distance.

Paige Spiranac then proceeded to the woods. First, she picked a 7-wood that covered 200 yards. She gained 15 more yards with a 5-wood. With a 3-wood in hand, she launched the ball to a distance of almost 235 yards. Finally, it was the driver's turn, and it allowed her to cover a remarkable distance of 250 yards.

"Not one comment on this video calling them attention w****s" - Paige Spiranac calls out gender-based hypocrisy of social media

Paige Spiranac throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 16, 2023

Paige Spiranac called out the hypocrisy of people online who have often targeted her for her clothes.

A few days ago, Spiranac shared a clip of two men dancing shirtless in front of the crowd for the event by the Savannah Bananas, an exhibition baseball team.

Paige Spiranac wrote:

"Interesting how different the reaction is online when men choose to show off their bodies. Not one comment on this video calling them attention w****s or s***s. Just a ton of women saying baseball is now their favorite sport but those same women harshly judge me. The hypocrisy lol"

Paige Spiranac has often come under criticism for wearing bold outfits. However, she doesn't care much about negative opinions and has been successful in making her name as a popular golf influencer.

