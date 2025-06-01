"Had this beating coming" - Shooter McGavin posts hilarious scene with $440M-worth Adam Sandler from Happy Gilmore 2

Christopher McDonald aka Shooter McGavin recently dropped a 14-second clip from Happy Gilmore 2's trailer featuring $440M worth Adam Sandler (via Celebrity Net Worth) and himself on his X page. The much-awaited sequel is set to release on July 25, 2025 on Netflix.

In the short video posted by McDonald, his character Shooter McGavin can be seen in a verbal face-off with Sandler's eponymous character, Happy Gilmore in a cemetary. McGavin can be heard telling Gilmore:

"You stole my life from me."

To which, the latter coolly replies:

"Why would I want to steal the life of someone who eats pieces of s*** for breakfast?"

McGavin laughs before launching into an attack on Gilmore, lifting him off the ground. The short clip ends on this thrilling note. Actor Christopher McDonald had a hilarious caption for the new video. He wrote:

"Gilmore has had this beating coming for 30 years"

Happy Gilmore was released in 1996. The sequel will see most of the lead cast returning including Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Dennis Dugan, and Ben Stiller.

The film also see some new actors joining the ensemble such as Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley, Kid Cudi, Sunny Sandler among others. Not just actors but many popular golf stars will also make special cameos in the movie.

The likes of Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka etc. will be seen in Happy Gilmore 2.

Netflix recently released the full-length trailer of Happy Gilmore 2 as a part of its annual Tudum roll-out. The trailer starts with the eponymous character, Happy Gilmore, played by Adam Sandler saying:

"My name is Happy Gilmore. Thirty years ago I decided to give golf a try But even when you are at the top of your game, you can always shank one,"

Netflix mentioned towards the end slate that the film wasn't rated yet.

"The best thing that’s ever happened to me" - Margaret Qualley on Happy Gilmore 2

Margaret Qualley (Source: Getty)

Margaret Qualley has been a part of a long line of incredible films, including The Substance, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Poor Things, Kinds of Kindess etc. She will now feature in Happy Gilmore 2.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she revealed a hilarious story of how her husband and music producer, Jack Antonoff, told a white lie to Adam Sandler to help Qualley's chances of getting the role.

Sandler had reportedly asked Antonoff about her golf skills and the latter had oversold her ability on the golf course. The Golden Globe nominated actress admitted that she was "actually terrible" at the sport.

However, Qualley mentioned that she had a great time shooting for Happy Gilmore 2, saying (via Netflix):

"The best thing that’s ever happened to me"

The actress's exact role in the sequel is still unclear.

