Create

Hank Lebioda withdraws from the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field

By Zachary Roberts
Modified May 10, 2023 18:27 GMT
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Three
Hank Lebioda had to withdraw from the AT&T Byron Nelson

Due to an injury, PGA Tour player Hank Lebioda will no longer participate in the AT&T Byron Nelson this weekend. Tommy Gainey will replace him in the field set to tee off tomorrow morning at the TPC Craig Ranch.

PGA Tour Communications tweeted:

"Hank Lebioda WD from the AT&T Byron Nelson and is replaced by Tommy Gainey."
Hank Lebioda WD from the AT&T Byron Nelson and is replaced by Tommy Gainey.

Should another injury occur, Robert Garrigus will be next in line. Garrigus and Lebioda each have a single PGA Tour win in their careers while Gainey has 10 over his career.

Hank Lebioda and bad luck

It's a shame the PGA Tour star had to withdraw from the field that included:

  • Scottie Scheffler (+450 odds)
  • Tyrrell Hatton (+1400)
  • Jason Day (+1800)
  • K.H. Lee (+1800)
  • Tom Kim (+2000)
  • Hideki Matsuyama (+2500)
  • Adam Scott (+3500)
  • Matt Kuchar (+3500)
  • Seamus Power (+4500)
  • Tom Hoge (+5000)
  • Davis Riley (+5500)
  • Brandon Wu (+7500)
  • Scott Stallings (+8000)
  • Justin Suh (+9000)
  • Michael Kim (+10000)
  • Adam Schenk (+10000)
  • Mackenzie Hughes (+10000)
  • Cameron Champ (+10000)
  • Eric Cole (+10000)
  • Harry Hall (+12500)
  • Ryan Palmer (+12500)
  • Luke List (+12500)
  • Trey Mullinax (+15000)

Hank Lebioda made a comeback recently. He had been playing well, which made his withdrawal surprising. According to Sports Illustrated, Lebioda said:

“I had a family incident. Not super ready to talk about it. I withdrew from the 3M Open in 2021. Dad was really sick. That's about all I really want to get into at the moment. But it's been a long year-and-a-half since then.”
Hank Lebioda has had bad luck
Hank Lebioda has had bad luck

He also added:

“I know the work that I put in. I trust my team around me. The way that we saw it is that it was just going to be a matter of time. If I kept working our plan that we had made that good things would come. Yes, the beginning of the season hasn't been good. It's been a kind of a rough last 18 months almost. So, I'm very fortunate to be in this position today and this week. I know it's just part of a long climb back.”

This only makes his latest setback all the more frustrating. He has been playing pretty decently since last year but has had a string of bad luck. It appears that this latest injury that has forced him out of the AT&T Byron Nelson is just another example.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...