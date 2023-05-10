Hank Lebioda withdraws from the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field

Due to an injury, PGA Tour player Hank Lebioda will no longer participate in the AT&T Byron Nelson this weekend. Tommy Gainey will replace him in the field set to tee off tomorrow morning at the TPC Craig Ranch.
PGA Tour Communications tweeted:
"Hank Lebioda WD from the AT&T Byron Nelson and is replaced by Tommy Gainey."
Should another injury occur, Robert Garrigus will be next in line. Garrigus and Lebioda each have a single PGA Tour win in their careers while Gainey has 10 over his career.
Hank Lebioda and bad luck
Hank Lebioda made a comeback recently. He had been playing well, which made his withdrawal surprising. According to Sports Illustrated, Lebioda said:
“I had a family incident. Not super ready to talk about it. I withdrew from the 3M Open in 2021. Dad was really sick. That's about all I really want to get into at the moment. But it's been a long year-and-a-half since then.”
He also added:
“I know the work that I put in. I trust my team around me. The way that we saw it is that it was just going to be a matter of time. If I kept working our plan that we had made that good things would come. Yes, the beginning of the season hasn't been good. It's been a kind of a rough last 18 months almost. So, I'm very fortunate to be in this position today and this week. I know it's just part of a long climb back.”
This only makes his latest setback all the more frustrating. He has been playing pretty decently since last year but has had a string of bad luck. It appears that this latest injury that has forced him out of the AT&T Byron Nelson is just another example.