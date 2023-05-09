“Is it purposeful sabotage??” - Michael Kim stirs controversy as he sees markings on the practice green at AT&T Byron Nelson

Michael Kim believes the AT&T Byron Nelson could be under controversy. It's set to tee off this weekend as the last PGA Tour event ahead of the PGA Championship. Before that happens, golfers are out taking practice rounds to get a feel for the greens before it's showtime.

This often includes a lot of tactics. Players will sometimes mark things so they can keep practicing them. In this case, some PGA Tour star has marked on one hole where certain aimpoints are. They've marked 1%, 2%, and 3% on the ground for anyone to see,and according to Kim, they're not accurate.

“There has been a mystery player or caddy that has been writing 1% 2% 3% on the practice green for aimpoint… BUT they’re all OFF by about .5% which is a big deal if you’re trying to get a feel before a tournament round. Is it purposeful SABOTAGE??? #Controversy”

When practicing, especially in golf, every single increment matters. If the percentages are slightly off, then someone's entire shot will be off. If they practice on this and get used to the numbers, it can completely throw someone off.

This may be an accident. That's a tiny number to be working with, so it's not crazy that it would be slightly off. According to Kim, though, it could theoretically be sabotage. If someone knew they were wrong and marked them anyway, they'd be trying to throw someone off.

Since it's unclear who put the tape down and whether or not they knew it was wrong, it's impossible to say whether this is sabotage or not. However, Kim is at least pointing it out so that everyone else knows it's wrong.

Wyndham Clark and Michael Kim earn place in PGA Championship

After Michael Kim participates in the perhaps tainted AT&T Byron Nelson, the PGA Championship will come around. Even though he's not had a good run recently, he has qualified along with Wyndham Clark.

Michael Kim is headed for the PGA Championship

Both players played very well at the Wells Fargo Championship, with Kim earning a solo seventh-place finish and Clark earning a victory. As a result, both will be at the PGA Championship.

Clark said via Golf Channel:

“Besides probably playing at Augusta, [St. Andrews] would be the No. 1 course I'd want to play, especially a major championship. Tiger [Woods] played and all the greats have played there, so to make it in again is amazing. Obviously it makes the schedule, me planning my schedule a little easier. I love going to play links golf, so I'm real excited playing it.”

It will be an exciting tournament for both. Not so long ago, Michael Kim was slumping really badly. From October 2018 to January 2021 he did not make the cut in a single PGA Tour event that had one- 44 consecutive events.

He worked at it and earned membership again thanks to the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour and now he looks primed to do a lot better this time around. His seventh place finish was enough to get him into the PGA field.

