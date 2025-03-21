"Happy morning start here": Amanda Balionis shares adorable sneak peek into her day

CBS Sports anchor Amanda Balionis shared a photo of her dog in one of her Instagram stories on Friday, March 21. In her story, she included the instrumental version of the song "Happy" by Ashanti as background music.

Balionis wasn't a part of last week's Players Championship coverage, for it was covered by NBC and not CBS. She has become one of the most well-known figures in golf coverage and plans to cover more events as a part of her association with CBS.

"Happy mornings start here (pin emoji)," Balionis' caption read.

Screenshot via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story | Credits: Instagram/@balionis

The veteran golf and football reporter shared the story with more than 300,000 Instagram followers. She often uses her Instagram to post about her work and her life alongside charities for dogs and dog shelters.

Amanda Balionis returned to golf after the NFL's regular season ended in January

Balionis at the John Deere Classic 2024 (via Getty)

After the NFL's regular season ended in January, Balionis took to Instagram to announce she would return soon to golf after being a few months away from golf coverage.

"That's a wrap on the regular season! This job is always the dream, but it's the people I have the privilege of working around and learning from that makes it so fun and special. We had some incredible games, laughed more than most and had the honor of being a tiny piece of telling the incredible stories of the season. Time for a couple weeks off and then back to @golfoncbs we go!" Balionis' Instagram caption read.

The Hofstra University alumna has been covering the PGA Tour for CBS Sports since 2017. In 2018, she also began covering college football and the NFL for the network.

Balionis is one of the most well-known personalities in CBS Sports' coverage of the PGA Tour. Balionis also played a major role in the third season of Netflix's Full Swing, which covers PGA's entire season and the storylines that come along with it.

Balionis featured in almost every episode of the hit show, except the episode in which Rory McIlroy discussed filing for divorce with his wife.

Balionis appeared in the show early in the first episode, discussing Ludvig Aberg's masterful performance in the 2023 Ryder Cup, which put the Swedish golfer on the map in the United States.

Balionis noted on the show that Aberg's ability to handle the pressure of the Ryder Cup demonstrated that he's ready to compete on the PGA Tour.

Balionis interviews Thomas Detry after he won the WM Phoenix Open 2025 (via Getty)

Balionis is best recognized by golf fans for her post-round interviews with CBS, often providing key insights to the viewers on the players.

Her interactions with the players make her appearance in season three of Full Swing noteworthy.

