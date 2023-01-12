“Happy Retirement Mito” – Fans react to reports of Mito Pereira defecting to LIV GOLF

Rumors have begun to circulate again, with outlets claiming that World No. 44 Mito Pereira has joined LIV Golf. Although there has been no official announcement regarding the same, a Twitter account, Nuclr Golf, claimed it would be announced next week on the 2023 LIV Golf roster.

The fan account released a statement on their official Twitter account, saying:

"Just In: World #44 Mito Pereira is signing with LIV Golf, per @jccorrigangolf with insiders telling @TelegraphSport that the breakaway tour is "ready to cause more waves" and will announce its 2023 roster next week."

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF JUST IN: World #44 Mito Pereira is signing with LIV GOLF, per JUST IN: World #44 Mito Pereira is signing with LIV GOLF, per @jcorrigangolf with insiders telling @TelegraphSport that the breakaway tour is “ready to cause more waves” and will announce its 2023 roster next week. 🚨JUST IN: World #44 Mito Pereira is signing with LIV GOLF, per @jcorrigangolf with insiders telling @TelegraphSport that the breakaway tour is “ready to cause more waves” and will announce its 2023 roster next week.

It's no surprise, given that rumors of Mito joining LIV Golf have spread like wildfire in recent months. However, if the news holds validity, it could end his career on the PGA Tour, as the Tour has barred players from playing for LIV to compete in their tournament.

Fans were not too shocked by the announcement about Mito Pereira, as they reacted to the social media post and commented:

"Happy retirement Mito"

Another jotted:

"So he'll never win a tournament of any merit historical significance. Another money grabber."

frozenfan @localdynasty2nd @NUCLRGOLF @jcorrigangolf @TelegraphSport so he'll never win a tournament of any merit or historical significance. another money-grabber. @NUCLRGOLF @jcorrigangolf @TelegraphSport so he'll never win a tournament of any merit or historical significance. another money-grabber.

It is pertinent to note that money has been the prime reason for golfers joining LIV Golf. The Saudi-backed series offers an undeniable incentive for players to play in their tournaments.

It is worth mentioning that the championship's inaugural season had a purse of more than $200 million, with the winner earning more than $30 million in prize money.

"Nothing new" - Fans react to claims of Mito Pereira Joining LIV Golf

Since the inception of LIV Golf, every now and then, fans have heard of a top-rated golfer signing a contract with the series. Now, they are used to hearing about the best superstars leaving the PGA Tour to compete in the LIV Golf series.

Fans were expecting Mito Pereira's news, and they commented on Twitter, saying:

"Nothing new."

Others said:

"Best friends of Joaquin Neiman, so not very surprising."

"That's a shame. He'll only be remembered for that god awful swing on the 18th tee."

"Didn’t everyone already think he had gone?"

"I totally thought he was already with LIV."

Neimann is also playing at the LIV Golf event. People highlighted that Mito's contract was expected as his friend was playing in the rival series. They went on to write:

"Can't blame him. All his friends made the move, imagine Sebastian Munoz is next."

"Not a shock; he is close with a lot of those guys from South America."

chris @Bguser18 @NUCLRGOLF @jcorrigangolf @TelegraphSport Not a shock he is close with a lot of those guys from South America. @NUCLRGOLF @jcorrigangolf @TelegraphSport Not a shock he is close with a lot of those guys from South America.

"No surprise, move on. He will be delighted to get to hang it with boys 13 weeks of the year and play all those memorable courses and tournaments."

LIV Golf has postponed the 2023 roster's announcement until the end of January.

The newly formed tour has signed more PGA Tour players for its second season and continues to expand its global roots. Last month, it was announced that LIV Golf players would also be allowed to compete at the 2023 Masters Tournament, set to take place from April 6 to 9 at the historic Augusta National Golf Course.

Poll : 0 votes