Harris English overtakes Bryson DeChambeau & other big names as he makes a big climb in the OWGR

Harris English delivered a strong performance at the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush. The performance improvied his standing in the Official World Golf Rankings and he is now placed above several big names including Bryson DeChambeau.

A 156-man field competed for the prestigious Claret Jug in what was the final Major of the year. After 72 holes, Scottie Scheffler clinched The Open title with a four-stroke margin.

Harris English was one of the competitors in the Dunluce Links of Royal Portrush this year. After four rounds of play, the 35-year-old finished solo second on the leaderboard with a total 13-under par score.

This impressive performance caused a massive boost in his standing on the Official World Golf Rankings. Harris English's runner-up finish at The Open Championship earned him 60.00000 OWGR points, helping him climb up to eighth place, up 11 spots from 19th. He currently stands with a total of 233.73736 points.

This also comes months after English secured a T2 at the PGA Championship in Quail Hollow, which secured him 43.33333 ranking points. He moved 17 places following that boost. Harris English has overtaken DeChambeau, who is 16th with 172.49440 points.

Its worth noting that he rose 41 spots following his Farmers Insurance Open victory this year. English is now also ranked ahead of players like JJ Spaun, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick on the OWGR.

English showcased consistency and patience while taking on Dunluce Links last week. He took home the runner-up's paycheck worth $1,800,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points. It was by far his best finish at The Open Championship in his professional career.

Harris English reflects on his runner-up finish at The Open Championship

Harris English has enjoyed a career best run at Major championships this year, finishing second at the events. He also finished T12 at The Masters and T59 at the US Open.

While talking to reporters during his post-round conference, English shared that it was hard to focus amid Scheffler's dominant lead. He said (as quoted by ASAP Sports):

"I did a really good job of locking in and zoning in. Even though winning today was probably not attainable unless I shot 9-under, I felt like I needed a really good round and wanted to play well in the Open Championship and give myself a run."

English also gave a glimpse of his mindset before competing in The Open Championship this year:

"I think my best finish was 14th in this tournament coming into this year, so I knew I could play better than that and wanted to play better than that. It was awesome to finish like that."

English secured a total of 19 birdies throughout 72 holes of play at Royal Portrush, including some consistent pars. The golfer from Georgia also scored an impressive eagle on par 5 hole 12 during the final round.

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More