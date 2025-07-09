5x PGA Tour champion’s caddie denied UK visa ahead of Genesis Scottish Open over past drug charge

The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open will kick off on July 10 at The Renaissance Club in Scotland. Five-time PGA Tour winner Harris English will compete in the tournament without his longtime caddie, Eric Larson, due to a visa issue.

While English has already touched down in Scotland for the competition, Larson is stuck at home because he was unable to obtain a new Electronic Travel Authority visa, which grants him entry into the UK. He was denied because he falls under the category of applicants who have been convicted of a criminal offense and have served a minimum of 12 months in prison for the crime.

According to reports, in the 1990s, Eric Larson was charged with transportation of cocaine from South Florida to the Midwest, to which he pleaded guilty. He served 10 years and three months in prison and was released in 2006.

Ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open Pro-Am round at the Renaissance Club, Harris English said that he did all he could to secure Larson’s entry into the UK. He even reached out to the chief of staff of Warren Stephens, the ambassador to the U.K. However, he was unsuccessful. He said (via NBC Sports):

“They wrote a letter. The R&A wrote a letter. The PGA Tour wrote a letter. A charity event Eric works for in the States wrote a letter. It’s not for a lack of effort. I think it could be sitting on someone’s desk at the government somewhere.”

Back in 2018, Eric Larson said he only sold cocaine for the money and was willing to take accountability for his actions. He said (via The Caddie Network):

“I did it for monetary purposes only. I didn’t use it, and I never brought it out on Tour. Was I a major drug dealer? No. Did I drive fancy cars? No. That doesn’t make it any better.”

For now, Davis Thompson’s caddie, Joe Etter, will fill in for Larson at the Genesis Scottish Open. However, Harris English might still have to look for another option should Larson be unable to secure his visa in time for the upcoming Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Has Harris English ever won the Genesis Scottish Open?

Harris English has won five tournaments on the PGA Tour but does not have a Genesis Scottish Open title to his name. Last year, English teed off at the Renaissance Club and tied for 34th position after scoring a 9-under 271.

The year before that, he was absent from the field. In 2022, the Georgia-born golfer competed in the Genesis Scottish Open and tied for 42nd position.

This year, he will face off against the defending champion Robert McIntyre, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and several other top golfers for a chance at the title.

