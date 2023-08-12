Harris English substitutes his caddie mid-round after Eric Larson is forced to seek medical attention

The heatwave at FedEx St. Jude Championship led to Harris English's caddie Eric Larson being replaced by Andrew Argotsinger as the former suffered from heat exhaustion.

The heat index reached 111 degrees on Friday, August 11, in Memphis, giving a really hard time to the players and their caddies. Larson could not bear with the exhausting conditions and had to leave the course.

Speaking of his caddie's condition, Harris English said, as quoted by Golf Monthly:

“(Larson) bent down to tie his shoe on the 11th hole (the second hole) and he kind of stood up like he was about to go down. I told him to take a knee. I grew up in south Georgia and this is the hottest, muggiest day I’ve ever had on the golf course.”

Argotsinger, Harris' new caddie, also spoke up about the sequence of events, saying:

“I had just gotten there when they were making the turn, so I walked the first hole, and then on the second tee, I saw Eric take a knee. Next thing you know, Andrew (Putnam) is telling Harris, ‘Hey, I know this guy can caddie.’ And there we went. It was pretty surreal.”

Harris English finished tied for 57th after two rounds at the TPC Southwind Golf Course. He had two rounds of 70-71, with eight birdies, seven bogeys, and a double bogey.

“I didn't get this wet in the shower this morning" - Lucas Glover on extreme heat at the 2023 FedEx St.Jude Championship

The searing heat has made it difficult for golfers to play smoothly at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. They were spotted using umbrellas or towels to protect themselves from the blazing heat during the second round.

Lucas Glover, the tournament's leader, stated that the perspiration made him feel like he took a shower. According to the PGA Tour, he stated:

“I didn't get this wet in the shower this morning."

Jordan Spieth, who finished second after the second round, stated that due to the heat, he will now bring two shirts.

“It felt like it was just coming off the ground,” said Spieth. “You could just feel the water coming off the ground. I'll bring two shirts from now on and change at the turn because I was struggling a bit early in the round. I had some goosebumps.

“I was telling Michael (Greller, Spieth’s caddie), this is nothing, this is nothing this week, and then today, I'm like, 'Man, I was wrong. I'm humbled. It's just a different kind of heat,'" he added.

Due to Tour policy, PGA Tour players are not permitted to wear shorts and hence have no choice but to wear full pants. However, Spieth believes that even shorts will not keep them cool at the TPC Southwind Golf Course.

“I don't think (wearing shorts) would have made a difference at all. My shirt made me weigh five more pounds today. I don't think the pants added much to it. You'd have just seen the sweat dripping down my legs instead of having dark pants on.”