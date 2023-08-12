2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Saturday tee times and pairings explored

Day 2 of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship ended with last week’s Wyndham Championship champion Lucas Glover in the lead. The golfer overtook Jordan Spieth for the 36-hole lead.

Glover took the top spot at 10 under after a second-round 6-under 64 on Friday. Spieth sat second on the leaderboard.

The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship will resume on Saturday at 8:10 am with Sepp Straka and Wyndham Clark on the first tee. The pairing of Seamus Power and Rickie Fowler will follow suit at 8:20 am. Leaders Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth and Sungjae Im will have a late tee-off at 12:50 pm.

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Saturday tee times

Here are the full tee times for the FedEx St. Jude Championship Day 3 (All times Eastern):

1st tee

8:10 am - Sepp Straka, Wyndham Clark

8:20 am - Seamus Power, Rickie Fowler

8:30 am - Sam Burns, Matt Kuchar, Alex Smalley

8:42 am - Brandon Wu, Davis Riley, Justin Rose

8:54 am - Matt Fitzpatrick, Mark Hubbard, Patrick Rodgers

9:06 am - Jon Rahm, Matt NeSmith, Harris English

9:18 am - Denny McCarthy, Tony Finau, Jason Day

9:30 am - Brian Harman, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery

9:42 am - Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton, Nick Taylor

9:54 am - Sam Ryder, Beau Hossler, J.J. Spaun

10:10 am - Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley, Keith Mitchell

10:22 am - Vincent Norrman, Brendon Todd, Cameron Young

10:34 am - Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Stevens

10:46 am - Nick Hardy, Tom Hoge, Eric Cole

10:58 am - Si Woo Kim, Ben Griffin, Thomas Detry

11:10 am - Adam Schenk, Russell Henley, Patrick Cantlay

11:22 am - Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama

11:38 am - Andrew Putnam, Ben An, Adam Svensson

11:50 am - Stephan Jaeger, Aaron Rai, Mackenzie Hughes

12:02 pm - Cam Davis, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa

12:14 pm - Lee Hodges, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

12:26 pm - Tom Kim, Adam Hadwin, J.T. Poston

12:38 pm - Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood, Emiliano Grillo

12:50 pm - Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

In-form Lucas Glover seems to going for a big late-season run with back-to-back wins. Much like many other big names on the FedEx St. Jude Championship field, Glover is also on the lookout for a spot on the United States Ryder Cup team. He is closely followed by Spieth at 9 under.

Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Kim, Taylor Moore and Emiliano Grillo are in a five-way tie for third at 8 under.

With several big names still in the competition, it’ll be interesting to see how the competition fares on Saturday. It is noteworthy that only the top 50 from the event will advance to next week’s BMW Championship.