Lucas Glover Saturday tee times: When will leader tee off at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

After the completion of two rounds at TPC Southwind, Lucas Glover finished on the top of the leaderboard of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. All thanks to his staggering 6 under 64 round, which helped him finish one stroke ahead of Jordan Spieth.

Glover is paired with Spieth and Sunjae Im for the third round. They are the last group to tee off at 12:50 p.m. ET.

Lucas Glover's second-round scorecard at TPC Southwind in Memphis included an eagle on the 16th hole and four birdies. He made a four spots jump to finish solo first on the leaderboard.

Lucas Glover at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship (via Getty Images)

How to watch Lucas Glover playing in the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

The 2023 Wyndham Championship winner showed sheer dominance on Friday at TPC Southwind. As mentioned earlier, he will pair alongside Jordan Spieth and Sungae Im for the third round's play on Saturday.

Fans can watch them live on Golf Channel and CBS television channels. They can tune into SiriusXM for live radio listening. ESPN+ and Peacock are digital streaming partners.

Following is the entire telecast schedule for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship (Times in ET):

TV schedule:

01:00 p.m. to 03:00 p.m. - Golf Channel

03:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m. - CBS

Digital Streaming Schedule:

08:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m. - ESPN+

01:00 p.m. to 03:00 p.m. - Peacock

Radio Schedule:

01:00 to 06:00 p.m. SiriusXM

Following are the tee times and pairing for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship (Times in ET)

08:10 a.m. - Sepp Straka, Wyndham Clark

08:20 a.m. - Seamus Power, Rickie Fowler

08:30 a.m. - Sam Burns, Matt Kuchar, Alex Smalley

08:42 a.m. - Brandon Wu, Davis Riley, Justin Rose

08:54 a.m. - Matt Fitzpatrick, Mark Hubbard, Patrick Rodgers

09:06 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Matt NeSmith, Harris English

09:18 a.m. - Denny McCarthy, Tony Finau, Jason Day

09:30 a.m. - Brian Harman, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery

09:42 a.m. - Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton, Nick Taylor

09:54 a.m. - Sam Ryder, Beau Hossler, J.J. Spaun

10:10 a.m. - Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley, Keith Mitchell

10:22 a.m. - Vincent Norrman, Brendon Todd, Cameron Young

10:34 a.m. - Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Stevens

10:46 a.m. - Nick Hardy, Tom Hoge, Eric Cole

10:58 a.m. - Si Woo Kim, Ben Griffin, Thomas Detry

11:10 a.m. - Adam Schenk, Russell Henley, Patrick Cantlay

11:22 a.m. - Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama

11:38 a.m. - Andrew Putnam, Ben An, Adam Svensson

11:50 a.m. - Stephan Jaeger, Aaron Rai, Mackenzie Hughes

12:02 p.m. - Cam Davis, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa

12:14 p.m. - Lee Hodges, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

12:26 p.m. - Tom Kim, Adam Hadwin, J.T. Poston

12:38 p.m. - Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood, Emiliano Grillo

12:50 p.m. - Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

Other details on the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship will be updated soon.