Lucas Glover Saturday tee times: When will leader tee off at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

After the completion of two rounds at TPC Southwind, Lucas Glover finished on the top of the leaderboard of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. All thanks to his staggering 6 under 64 round, which helped him finish one stroke ahead of Jordan Spieth.
Glover is paired with Spieth and Sunjae Im for the third round. They are the last group to tee off at 12:50 p.m. ET.
Lucas Glover's second-round scorecard at TPC Southwind in Memphis included an eagle on the 16th hole and four birdies. He made a four spots jump to finish solo first on the leaderboard.
How to watch Lucas Glover playing in the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?
The 2023 Wyndham Championship winner showed sheer dominance on Friday at TPC Southwind. As mentioned earlier, he will pair alongside Jordan Spieth and Sungae Im for the third round's play on Saturday.
Fans can watch them live on Golf Channel and CBS television channels. They can tune into SiriusXM for live radio listening. ESPN+ and Peacock are digital streaming partners.
Following is the entire telecast schedule for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship (Times in ET):
TV schedule:
- 01:00 p.m. to 03:00 p.m. - Golf Channel
- 03:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m. - CBS
Digital Streaming Schedule:
- 08:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m. - ESPN+
- 01:00 p.m. to 03:00 p.m. - Peacock
Radio Schedule:
- 01:00 to 06:00 p.m. SiriusXM
Following are the tee times and pairing for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship (Times in ET)
- 08:10 a.m. - Sepp Straka, Wyndham Clark
- 08:20 a.m. - Seamus Power, Rickie Fowler
- 08:30 a.m. - Sam Burns, Matt Kuchar, Alex Smalley
- 08:42 a.m. - Brandon Wu, Davis Riley, Justin Rose
- 08:54 a.m. - Matt Fitzpatrick, Mark Hubbard, Patrick Rodgers
- 09:06 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Matt NeSmith, Harris English
- 09:18 a.m. - Denny McCarthy, Tony Finau, Jason Day
- 09:30 a.m. - Brian Harman, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery
- 09:42 a.m. - Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton, Nick Taylor
- 09:54 a.m. - Sam Ryder, Beau Hossler, J.J. Spaun
- 10:10 a.m. - Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley, Keith Mitchell
- 10:22 a.m. - Vincent Norrman, Brendon Todd, Cameron Young
- 10:34 a.m. - Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Stevens
- 10:46 a.m. - Nick Hardy, Tom Hoge, Eric Cole
- 10:58 a.m. - Si Woo Kim, Ben Griffin, Thomas Detry
- 11:10 a.m. - Adam Schenk, Russell Henley, Patrick Cantlay
- 11:22 a.m. - Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama
- 11:38 a.m. - Andrew Putnam, Ben An, Adam Svensson
- 11:50 a.m. - Stephan Jaeger, Aaron Rai, Mackenzie Hughes
- 12:02 p.m. - Cam Davis, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa
- 12:14 p.m. - Lee Hodges, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
- 12:26 p.m. - Tom Kim, Adam Hadwin, J.T. Poston
- 12:38 p.m. - Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood, Emiliano Grillo
- 12:50 p.m. - Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im
Other details on the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship will be updated soon.