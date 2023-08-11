Who is leading the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship after Round 2? Day 2 leaderboard explored

The second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship was marked by interesting movements in the leaderboard. Lucas Glover looks to surprise everyone, while the main favorites follow the leader in the distance.

Lucas Glover showed up Friday with the best second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship and is the new leader with a score of 10-under 130. Other players also scored -6 on the second day but were not as good as Glover.

The winner of the Wyndham Championship less than a week ago had four birdies and an eagle on a bogey-free day. In fact, he has made just one bogey in the first 36 holes of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Jordan Spieth is second, just one stroke behind the leader. Five players are in T3 with -8.

As for the main favorites, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are close behind the leader and are in contention. They are in T8 with a score of -7. Jon Rahm has been less fortunate but is already in T51 playing for even par.

FedEx St. Jude Championship leaderboard

Here is the leaderboard of the FedEx St. Jude Championship after the second round:

1 Lucas Glover -10

2 Jordan Spieth -9

T3 Sungjae Im -8

T3 Taylor Moore -8

T3 Tommy Fleetwood -8

T3 Emiliano Grillo -8

T3 Tom Kim -8

T8 Adam Hadwin -7

T8 J.T. Poston -7

T8 Lee Hodges -7

T8 Scottie Scheffler -7

T8 Rory McIlroy -7

T8 Cameron Davis -7

T14 Xander Schauffele -6

T14 Max Homa -6

T14 Stephan Jaeger -6

T14 Aaron Rai -6

T18 Mackenzie Hughes -5

T18 Andrew Putnam -5

T18 Byeong Hun An -5

T18 Adam Svensson -5

T18 Sahith Theegala -5

T18 Collin Morikawa -5

T18 Kurt Kitayama -5

T18 Adam Schenk -5

T18 Russell Henley -5

T18 Patrick Cantlay -5

T18 Si Woo Kim -5

T18 Ben Griffin -5

T30 Thomas Detry -4

T30 Nick Hardy -4

T30 Tom Hoge -4

T30 Eric Cole -4

T30 Viktor Hovland -4

T30 Hideki Matsuyama -4

T30 Sam Stevens -4

T30 Vincent Norrman -4

38 Brendon Todd -3

T39 Cameron Young -2

T39 Chris Kirk -2

T39 Keegan Bradley -2

T39 Keith Mitchell -2

T39 Sam Ryder -2

T39 Beau Hossler -2

T39 J.J. Spaun -2

T46 Corey Conners -1

T46 Tyrrell Hatton -1

T46 Nick Taylor -1

T46 Brian Harman -1

T46 Hayden Buckley -1

T51 Taylor Montgomery E

T51 Denny McCarthy E

T51 Tony Finau E

T51 Jason Day E

T51 Jon Rahm E

T51 Matthew NeSmith E

T57 Harris English 1

T57 Matt Fitzpatrick 1

T57 Mark Hubbard 1

T60 Patrick Rodgers 2

T60 Brandon Wu 2

T62 Davis Riley 3

T62 Justin Rose 3

T62 Sam Burns 3

T62 Matt Kuchar 3

T66 Alex Smalley 4

T66 Seamus Power 4

T66 Rickie Fowler 4

69 Sepp Straka 5