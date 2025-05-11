Harry Higgs reveals he wrote ‘some bad words’ in yardage book to keep himself fired up at Myrtle Beach Classic

PGA Tour player Harry Higgs is in contention to win the ongoing 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. Following the conclusion of his third round, he revealed that he kept his momentum going by writing motivational quotes and “bad words” in his yardage book.

Ad

Higgs turned pro in 2014 and played on the Korn Ferry Tour before joining the PGA Tour. He won the Price Cutter Charity Championship in 2019 and claimed the title in the AdventHealth Championship and Visit Knoxville Open in 2024. He also competed in the U.S. Open last year but did not make the cut.

The American golfer is chasing his first PGA Tour win at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club. He spoke to the media in a post-round interview after shooting three-under on moving day.

Ad

Trending

When Harry Higgs was asked what he had in his yardage book, he stated that he wrote quotes telling himself not to be afraid but to “feel the energy, feel the anger, feel the frustration.” He also added (via ASAP Sports):

“So use it to sharpen your focus or use it to allow you to get in the shot more confident it might be. And then the second part, there's some bad words written in there, but the non-colorful version is just be a savage, just don't -- whatever you have to do to beat everybody that's here, do that.”

Ad

Harry Higgs said that he is “thrilled” to have a chance to play in the final round on Sunday. He admitted that his excitement and motivation don’t necessarily mean that he’ll claim the title, but he’s determined to enjoy his remaining 18 holes nonetheless.

When asked how he plans to mentally prepare for the expected rough weather in the final round, the New Jersey-born golfer said he has planned to get as much rest as possible.

Ad

How did Harry Higgs perform in his third round at the Myrtle Beach Classic?

Harry Higgs at the Myrtle Beach Classic Third Round_Image Source: Imagn

On day three at Myrtle Beach, Harry Higgs made even par on his first three holes and shot a bogey on the fourth. He fired two consecutive birdies on the fifth and sixth and another bogey on the seventh.

Ad

Higgs went bogey-free on the back nine and fired three more birdies on the 15th, 17th, and 18th. He carded three-under 68 at the end of his round, bringing his total to 12-under. He is currently sitting in second place on the leaderboard, one stroke behind Carson Young, who is in the lead.

Here’s a look at Harry Higgs’ scorecard from his third round at the Myrtle Beach Classic:

Round 3

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 5) - 6

Hole 5 (par 3) - 2

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 5

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More