Has Charlie Woods won a tournament yet? Golf prodigy’s record explored

Charlie Woods' golfing journey began in earnest only in 2020, amid the global lockdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, the South Florida native was more focused on soccer. However, his passion for golf emerged during the pandemic, marking a turning point in his sporting pursuits.

According to the Junior Golf Scoreboard, a longstanding authority in ranking junior golfers since the late 1990s, Charlie Woods is currently positioned at No. 1,326 out of 10,616 juniors. In the Class of 2027 rankings, he holds the 86th spot. Notably, in the 16 events recorded by the JGS system, Charlie Woods boasts two victories.

His notable achievement includes a low score of 66 in September during the second round of the Notah Begay III Florida Regional qualifier at Mission Inn in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

While excelling on the junior circuit, Charlie has also left his mark on the high school golf scene in Florida. In the iWanamaker ranking system, he secured 80th place out of 4,088 boys this season. Additionally, he stands as the ninth-ranked freshman in Florida among 657 peers and holds the 28th spot out of 1,420 in Class 1A, where his school, Benjamin, competes.

Looking ahead, the intriguing question revolves around how Charlie's skills will measure up on a national scale. Despite his impressive local and regional performances, Charlie Woods has yet to participate in AJGA events, having become eligible upon turning 13.

Moreover, he hasn't sought qualification for USGA national amateur events, notably the U.S. Junior Amateur—a competition Tiger Woods notably dominated, winning three consecutive titles from 1991 to 1993.

Charlie Woods's overall golf career so far

Charlie Woods had an amazing PNC Championship this year, where he struck 325-yard. Let's have a closer look at the championships he has participated in.

Florida State High School (iWanamaker)

Ranked 80th overall out of 4,088 players

Ninth-ranked freshman out of 657

Ranked 28th out of 1,420 in Class 1A

Junior Golf Scoreboard

Ranked No. 1,326 out of 10,616 players

86th in the Class of 2027

Results of 16 events on JGS rankings

Jan. 7-8, IMG Junior Honda Classic (81-77, 21st place) Feb. 25-26, HJGT South Florida Junior Open (75-71, 2) March 4-5, HJGT Jensen Beach Spring Junior Open (79-82, 6) March 18-19, SFPGA Medalist Tour (78-78, 19) April 22-23, HJGT PGA National Junior Open (77-82, 18) April 29-30, SFPGA Medalist Tour (75, 8) May 6-7, SFPGA Medalist Tour (83-75, 15) June 3-4, HJGT Major Championship (72-71, WIN) June 19-20, SFPGA Championship (75-81, 33) June 22-23, SFPGA Nicklaus Junior Championship (79-75, 20) Aug. 2-4, SFPGA Junior Cup (75-68-76, 10) Aug. 19-20, FJT Sandridge Open (74-79, 13) Sept. 2-4, SFPGA Labor Day Classic (80-70-82, 35) Sept. 23-24, Notah Begay Florida Regional (71-66, WIN) Nov. 4-5, Notah Begay Junior National Championship (73-74-68, 35) Dec. 2-3, SFPGA Tour Championship (69-73, 5) (HJGT: Hurricane Junior Golf Tour; SFPGA: South Florida PGA Section; FJT: Florida Junior Tour)