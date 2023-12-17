Unveiling the PNC Championship's method for allocating tees to golfers

The 2023 PNC Championship features a field of 40 players, including 20 professional golfers, who are joined by their family members. The tournament started with the inaugural round on Saturday, December 16 at the Ritz Carlton Golf Course. There are four tee courses on the golf course: gold, white, red, and yellow. A player's age determines their tee off location.

Professional golfers who are 52 years old and family members who are 16 to 52 years old will tee off on the Gold Course, while professional golfers and family members who are 53 to 63 years old will tee off on the White Course.

The next tee golf course is called Red, and it is intended for professional golfers between the ages of 64 and 72 and relatives or younger players between the ages of 12 and 13. The last tee course, Blue, is only open to junior players 11 years of age and under and professional golfers above the age of 73.

The gold course is 7106 yards, the white course is 6578 yards, the red course is 6038 yards and the blue course is 5499 yards.

Here are the tees assigned for players at the 2023 PNC Championship:

Gold Course

Stewart Cink

David Duval

Padraig Harrington

Matt Kuchar

Justin Leonard

Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods

White Course

Reagan Cink

John Daly

John Daly II

Brady Duval

Tanner Furyk

Jim Furyk

Matthew Faldo

Retief Goosen

Leo Goosen

Ciaran Harrington

Nelly Korda

Cameron Kuchar

Jason Langer

Sean Lehman

Luke Leonard

Shaun O'Meara

Greg Price

Qass Singh

Vijay Singh

Steve Stricker

Daniel Trevino

Charlie Woods

Red Course

Nick Faldo

Petr Korda

Bernhard Langer

Tom Lehman

Mark O'Meara

Nick Price

Annika Sorrenstam

Izzi Stricker

Mike Thomas

Blue Course

Will McGee

Lee Trevino

PNC Championship Sunday tee times

The second round of the tournament will take place on Sunday, December 17, at 9:20 a.m. ET. Team Price and Team Trevino will take the first shot of the day, followed by Team Harrington and Team Faldo.

Following the first round of the PNC Championship on Saturday, Team Kuchar registered a three-stroke lead over Team Langer, Team Goosen, Team Duval, and Team Singh. They will start the final round at 11:17 a.m. ET.

Here are the final round tee times of the 2023 PNC Championship (all-time in ET):

9:20 a.m.: Team Price, Team Trevino

9:33 a.m.: Team Harrington, Team Faldo

9:46 a.m.: Team Thomas, Team Furyk

9:59 a.m.: Team Leonard, Team Korda

10:12 a.m.: Team Annika, Team Lehman

10:25 a.m.: Team Cink, Team O’Meara

10:38 a.m.: Team Duval, Team Daly

10:51 a.m.: Team Stricker, Team Woods

11:04 a.m.: Team Singh, Team Goosen

11:17 a.m.: Team Kuchar, Team Langer