Tiger Woods and Charlie’s tee times for Day 2 at PNC Championship explored

Day 1 of the PNC Championship saw Tiger Woods and his son Charlie finish in T11 with a score of -8. Team Kuchar leads the event after shooting an unbelievable 15-under 57.

Tiger Woods and Charlie will tee off in the second to last group on Sunday. Their tee time is scheduled at 10:51 a.m. (Eastern Time); they will be joined by Team Stricker.

The second round will tee off at 9:20 a.m., indicating that organizers expect better weather conditions on Sunday.

PNC Championship Tee Times and more ft. Tiger Woods and Charlie

Here are the tee times for the second day of the 2023 PNC Championship:

9:20 a.m. (hole 1) Team Price and Team Trevino

9:33 a.m. (hole 1) Team Harrington and Team Faldo

9:46 a.m. (hole 1) Team Thomas and Team Furyk

9:59 a.m. (hole 1) Team Leonard and Team Korda

10:12 a.m. (hole 1) Team Annika and Team Lehman

10:25 a.m. (hole 1) Team Cink and Team O'Meara

10:38 a.m. (hole 1) Team Duval and Team Daly

10:51 a.m. (hole 1) Team Stricker and Team Woods

11:04 a.m. (hole 1) Team Singh and Team Goosen

11:17 a.m. (hole 1) Team Kuchar and Team Langer

Interestingly, the PNC Championship uses four tees due to the wide range of ages present in the field. Players range from 12 years old (Will McGee) to 84 (Lee Trevino).

Therefore, the first tee (Gold) is designed to cover 7,106 yards. This tee is used by all professional male players under the age of 52 and by male family members over the age of 16. It is used, among others, by Tiger Woods.

The second tee (White) is located at 6,578 yards. It is intended for male professional players and family members between 53 and 63 years of age. LPGA Tour players and family members between 14 and 15 years of age also tee off from this tee. It is the most used tee at the event.

The third tee (Red, 6,036 yards) is for professionals between 64 and 72 years old and juniors between 12 and 13 years old. The fourth tee (Blue, 5,499 yards) is intended for players over 72 and juniors 11 and under.

However, this distribution has had discrepancies, as the organizers themselves placed Will McGee (12) on the Blue tee and Izzy Stricker (17) on the Red tee.

PNC Championship weather forecast for the 2nd round

Weather conditions had a significant impact on the first round. A temperature of 73° (F) is expected in Orlando on Sunday morning. Winds are forecast at 17 mph, with gusts of 36 mph. The day will be very cloudy with a 65% chance of rain, limiting visibility to five miles.