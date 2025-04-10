Has Justin Rose won the Masters?

Justin Rose has walked the hallowed greens of Augusta National several times but has never won the Masters in his career. His best finish at the iconic tournament came in 2017 when he lost to Sergio Garcia in a sudden-death playoff.
However, it seems that 2025 could be the year Rose wins the green jacket that has eluded him so far, as at the time of writing, he is leading the Masters in the ongoing Round 1 on Thursday. He has carded a total score of 7-under.
The English professional golfer posted eight birdies and one bogey to finish his opening round at 65. With this spectacular performance, he tied with his career low at Augusta National.
Rose is trailed by Corey Conners, Ludvig Aberg, and defending champion Scottie Scheffler, who are all at T2 after recording a total score of 4-under on Thursday.
So far, Justin Rose was going through an average 2025 season, having made the top-10 only twice out of six starts - at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished T3, and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he ranked T8. He missed the cuts at the Farmers Insurance Open, The Genesis Invitational, and The Players Championship.
Exploring Justin Rose's past finishes at the Masters
Justin Rose first took part in the Masters in 2003 when he finished T39. He has made the top-10 at the iconic tournament six times. He came closest to winning the title in 2017. The ace golfer also secured a T2 finish in 2015 when Jordan Spieth won the title.
Let's explore Justin Rose's past finishes at the Masters:
- 2024 Masters: Missed Cut
- 2023 Masters: T-16th
- 2022 Masters: Missed Cut
- 2021 Masters: 7th
- 2020 Masters: T-23rd
- 2019 Masters: Missed Cut
- 2018 Masters: T-12th
- 2017 Masters: 2nd (Lost in Playoff)
- 2016 Masters: T-10th
- 2015 Masters: T-2nd
- 2014 Masters: T-14th
- 2013 Masters: T-25th
- 2012 Masters: T-8th
- 2011 Masters: T-11th
- 2009 Masters: T-20th
- 2008 Masters: T-36th
- 2007 Masters: T-5th
- 2004 Masters: T-22nd
- 2003 Masters: T-39th
Rose will tee off at 8:52 am ET. He is a part of Group 7 and will start his second round with Max Homa and JJ Spaun. The Briton has to defend his top spot for three more rounds this week.
He is likely to face some stiff competition from Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Aberg, Jon Rahm, and defending champion Scottie Scheffler, among others, to continue leading the standings at the Masters. The top golfers in the world are unlikely to give an inch to win a slice of the $20M prize purse and the honor of winning the green jacket this week.