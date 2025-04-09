Charley Hull flaunts her “master’s green” inspired outfit

The English golfer Charley Hull shared a picture with her Masters' green inspired jacket on with her fans on social media.
Like most other golf fans, the LPGA Tour star celebrated the Masters Tournament week with an outfit matching the event's colour and spirit. Charley posted a photo of herself to her Instagram story with the caption:
"Masters green week"
Charley also expressed her admiration for TaylorMade's Masters themed Season Opener collection ahead of the tournament start. She reposted TaylorMade's post on her Instagram story and captioned it with three green heart emojis.
The 29-year old golfer stays quite active on her social media handle, offering a peek into her life on and off the golf course to her massive fanbase. She ensures to stay connected with them and in an effort to do so, Hull announced her entry to the new subscription based creators' platform.
Charley posted a video saying her real fans will be able to chat with her as well as get access to all of her content regarding golf, workouts, and exclusive merchandise.
How has Charley Hull performed this golf season so far?
The English golfer turned professional in 2013 and has claimed seven titles so far in her career, including both LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour.
This year, Charley Hull has played four tournaments to date. In the Cognizant Founders Cup held in February, Hull finished in the 19th position tied with two other players.
The LPGA star was tied at the fourth position at the end of the HSBC Women's Championship played in Singapore. At the Arizona Ford Championship played in late March, she finished with a tie at 11th position.
Hull also competed at the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards, which concluded recently. However, along with most of the top-ranked players, including World No.1 Nelly Korda, Charley Hull also faced an early exit on the round three of the tournament.
The English golfer had taken a lead and topped the group table on the first day of the Match Play by defeating Alexa Pano. She maintained her lead even after the second round after being tied to Ashleigh Buhai post their face-off. The highlight of this round was Hull's hole in one, after which she was seen cheekily apologizing to her opponent.
However, in the third round of the event, Charley lost to Esther Henseleit, and Buhai advanced to the Round of 16 from Group six.
Madelene Sagstrom, the winner of the LPGA Match Play shared her admiration for Hull in an interview after her win.
Talking about her workout schedule and doing cardio, Madelene said:
"I wish I was like Charley and did a lot of running, but I don't."
LPGA Match Play title was Sagstrom's first win on the Tour in five years.