Has LIV Golf finally found a TV partner?

LIV Golf finally has a television partner. The series will start its second season very soon, and they have reportedly signed a contract with CW for television rights.

According to Golf, a source close to the officials claimed that the deal was almost finalized with LIV Golf's end of the transaction. Details of the agreement have not been made public yet, but they will be announced very soon.

The contract is seemingly very different from the usual sports contract where the broadcast channel pays the network for the rights to televise the events on their channel.

Earlier in one of the interviews, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman talked about getting television rights. He said:

"We have a great platform that really should be shown to the world. When we go internationally, we are applauded and accepted, and everybody wants to see us. So here in the United States, it was obviously a very critical point to our business plan to make sure we do get on TV, and we will get on TV."

Once the deal is finalized, LIV Golf will reach a greater audience with a younger viewership.

LIV Golf's David Feherty drops hints about the TV deal with CW

Sports Illustrated first reported the news after LIV Golf's David Feherty drooped a major hint on a comedy show in Florida. As quoted by the Palm Beach Post, Feherty said:

"Have you heard of CW? I might get fired for this but...."

The CW network has a broad market. They are currently available in 220 US markets, with a reach of around 100 million audiences. The network will spend $16 billion on the rights to major sporting events and golf.

The Saudi-backed series has extended its roots to global audiences with its events taking place in different countries, including Spain and Singapore. The LIV Golf Series has 14 events in 2023, all around the globe.

The first event of LIV Golf 2023 will start on February 24. The schedule is yet to be announced, but it will be made public very soon.

2023 LIV Golf Schedule so far

LIV Golf was supposed to release its roster for 2023 in December. However, it was postponed. The details of the second season are not out yet, but some of the events have been confirmed by the officials.

Here is the list of LIV Golf 2023 events scheduled so far:

LIV Golf Mayakoba

Date: Feb. 24-26

Golf Course: El Camaleon Golf Club

City: Riviera Maya, Mexico

LIV Golf Tucson

Date: March 17-19

Venue: Gallery Golf Club

City: Marana, Arizona

LIV Golf Adelaide

Date: April 21-23

Golf Course: Grange Golf Club

City: Adelaide, Australia

LIV Golf Singapore

Date: April 28-30

Golf Course: Sentosa Golf Club

City: Sentosa, Singapore

LIV Golf Tulsa

Date: May 12-14

Venue: Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow

City: Oklahoma

LIV Golf Valderrama

Date: June 30-July 2

Golf Course: Sotogrande, Cádiz, España

City: Valderrama

LIV Golf Greenbrier

Date: Aug. 4-6

Venue: The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs

City: West Virginia

