Has Sahith Theegala won on the PGA Tour? Exploring career wins, records, and more

By Saivee Phatak
Modified Mar 10, 2024 20:44 GMT
The Genesis Invitational - Round One
Sahith Theegala (Image via Getty)

American pro golfer Sahith Theegala might have turned pro just four years ago, but he has already made his mark on the PGA Tour. Now a notable name in several tournaments on the PGA Tour's schedule, Theegala achieved a career-high ranking of 18 as of March 2024.

The 26-year-old's amateur career was one full of achievements, as he became only the fifth golfer to win the Haskins Award, the Ben Hogan Award, and the Jack Nicklaus Award all in the same year. He then turned pro in 2020 and joined the PGA Tour two years later.

Sahith Theegala has played 82 events on the PGA Tour so far of which he has made the cut for 63. He has finished in the top 5 ten times alongside one third-place victory, and three runner-up finishes on the Tour.

Theegala has won only once on the PGA Tour to date. His win came at the 2023 Fortinet Championship where he beat Kim Seong-hyeon by two strokes with an overall score of 21 under 267.

Exploring Sahith Theegala's results on the PGA Tour since 2022

Following are Sahith Theegala's results after he joined the PGA Tour in 2022:

2022

  1. Fortinet Championship - T47
  2. Sanderson Farms Championship - T8
  3. Shriners Children's Open - CUT
  4. Butterfield Bermuda Championship - 74
  5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open - T61
  6. The RSM Classic - CUT
  7. Sony Open in Hawaii - T48
  8. The American Express - T33
  9. Farmers Insurance Open - T25
  10. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T65
  11. WM Phoenix Open - T3
  12. The Genesis Invitational - T48
  13. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - CUT
  14. THE PLAYERS Championship - CUT
  15. Valspar Championship - T7
  16. Corales Puntacana Championship - T22
  17. Valero Texas Open - T67
  18. RBC Heritage - T70
  19. Zurich Classic of New Orleans - CUT
  20. Mexico Open at Vidanta - T24
  21. AT&T Byron Nelson - T79
  22. Charles Schwab Challenge - T57
  23. the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - T5
  24. RBC Canadian Open - T53
  25. Travelers Championship - T2
  26. John Deere Classic - T16
  27. The Open Championship - T34
  28. 3M Open - CUT
  29. Rocket Mortgage Classic - T57
  30. FedEx St. Jude Championship - T13
  31. BMW Championship - T15
  32. TOUR Championship - 28.

2023

  1. Fortinet Championship - 1
  2. Sanderson Farms Championship - CUT
  3. ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP - T5
  4. THE CJ CUP in South Carolina - T67
  5. Cadence Bank Houston Open - T22
  6. The RSM Classic - T2
  7. QBE Shootout* - T1
  8. Sentry Tournament of Champions - 33
  9. The American Express - T54
  10. Farmers Insurance Open - T4
  11. WM Phoenix Open - T39
  12. The Genesis Invitational - T6
  13. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - T14
  14. THE PLAYERS Championship - 74
  15. World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - T31
  16. Masters Tournament - 9
  17. RBC Heritage - T5
  18. Zurich Classic of New Orleans - T23
  19. Wells Fargo Championship - T56
  20. PGA Championship - T40
  21. the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - T58
  22. RBC Canadian Open - T38
  23. U.S. Open - T27
  24. Travelers Championship - T52
  25. Genesis Scottish Open - CUT
  26. The Open Championship - CUT
  27. 3M Open - CUT
  28. FedEx St. Jude Championship - T13
  29. BMW Championship - T15
  30. Fortinet Championship - 1
  31. ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP - T19
  32. World Wide Technology Championship - CUT.

Theegala is currently ranked 22nd in the world and will play the full 2024 season on the PGA Tour.

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
