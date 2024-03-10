Has Sahith Theegala won on the PGA Tour? Exploring career wins, records, and more

American pro golfer Sahith Theegala might have turned pro just four years ago, but he has already made his mark on the PGA Tour. Now a notable name in several tournaments on the PGA Tour's schedule, Theegala achieved a career-high ranking of 18 as of March 2024.
The 26-year-old's amateur career was one full of achievements, as he became only the fifth golfer to win the Haskins Award, the Ben Hogan Award, and the Jack Nicklaus Award all in the same year. He then turned pro in 2020 and joined the PGA Tour two years later.
Sahith Theegala has played 82 events on the PGA Tour so far of which he has made the cut for 63. He has finished in the top 5 ten times alongside one third-place victory, and three runner-up finishes on the Tour.
Theegala has won only once on the PGA Tour to date. His win came at the 2023 Fortinet Championship where he beat Kim Seong-hyeon by two strokes with an overall score of 21 under 267.
Exploring Sahith Theegala's results on the PGA Tour since 2022
Following are Sahith Theegala's results after he joined the PGA Tour in 2022:
2022
- Fortinet Championship - T47
- Sanderson Farms Championship - T8
- Shriners Children's Open - CUT
- Butterfield Bermuda Championship - 74
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open - T61
- The RSM Classic - CUT
- Sony Open in Hawaii - T48
- The American Express - T33
- Farmers Insurance Open - T25
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T65
- WM Phoenix Open - T3
- The Genesis Invitational - T48
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - CUT
- THE PLAYERS Championship - CUT
- Valspar Championship - T7
- Corales Puntacana Championship - T22
- Valero Texas Open - T67
- RBC Heritage - T70
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans - CUT
- Mexico Open at Vidanta - T24
- AT&T Byron Nelson - T79
- Charles Schwab Challenge - T57
- the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - T5
- RBC Canadian Open - T53
- Travelers Championship - T2
- John Deere Classic - T16
- The Open Championship - T34
- 3M Open - CUT
- Rocket Mortgage Classic - T57
- FedEx St. Jude Championship - T13
- BMW Championship - T15
- TOUR Championship - 28.
2023
- Fortinet Championship - 1
- Sanderson Farms Championship - CUT
- ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP - T5
- THE CJ CUP in South Carolina - T67
- Cadence Bank Houston Open - T22
- The RSM Classic - T2
- QBE Shootout* - T1
- Sentry Tournament of Champions - 33
- The American Express - T54
- Farmers Insurance Open - T4
- WM Phoenix Open - T39
- The Genesis Invitational - T6
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - T14
- THE PLAYERS Championship - 74
- World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - T31
- Masters Tournament - 9
- RBC Heritage - T5
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans - T23
- Wells Fargo Championship - T56
- PGA Championship - T40
- the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - T58
- RBC Canadian Open - T38
- U.S. Open - T27
- Travelers Championship - T52
- Genesis Scottish Open - CUT
- The Open Championship - CUT
- 3M Open - CUT
- FedEx St. Jude Championship - T13
- BMW Championship - T15
- ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP - T19
- World Wide Technology Championship - CUT.
Theegala is currently ranked 22nd in the world and will play the full 2024 season on the PGA Tour.