Has Sahith Theegala won on the PGA Tour? Exploring career wins, records, and more

American pro golfer Sahith Theegala might have turned pro just four years ago, but he has already made his mark on the PGA Tour. Now a notable name in several tournaments on the PGA Tour's schedule, Theegala achieved a career-high ranking of 18 as of March 2024.

The 26-year-old's amateur career was one full of achievements, as he became only the fifth golfer to win the Haskins Award, the Ben Hogan Award, and the Jack Nicklaus Award all in the same year. He then turned pro in 2020 and joined the PGA Tour two years later.

Sahith Theegala has played 82 events on the PGA Tour so far of which he has made the cut for 63. He has finished in the top 5 ten times alongside one third-place victory, and three runner-up finishes on the Tour.

Theegala has won only once on the PGA Tour to date. His win came at the 2023 Fortinet Championship where he beat Kim Seong-hyeon by two strokes with an overall score of 21 under 267.

Exploring Sahith Theegala's results on the PGA Tour since 2022

Following are Sahith Theegala's results after he joined the PGA Tour in 2022:

2022

Fortinet Championship - T47 Sanderson Farms Championship - T8 Shriners Children's Open - CUT Butterfield Bermuda Championship - 74 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open - T61 The RSM Classic - CUT Sony Open in Hawaii - T48 The American Express - T33 Farmers Insurance Open - T25 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T65 WM Phoenix Open - T3 The Genesis Invitational - T48 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - CUT THE PLAYERS Championship - CUT Valspar Championship - T7 Corales Puntacana Championship - T22 Valero Texas Open - T67 RBC Heritage - T70 Zurich Classic of New Orleans - CUT Mexico Open at Vidanta - T24 AT&T Byron Nelson - T79 Charles Schwab Challenge - T57 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - T5 RBC Canadian Open - T53 Travelers Championship - T2 John Deere Classic - T16 The Open Championship - T34 3M Open - CUT Rocket Mortgage Classic - T57 FedEx St. Jude Championship - T13 BMW Championship - T15 TOUR Championship - 28.

2023

Fortinet Championship - 1 Sanderson Farms Championship - CUT ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP - T5 THE CJ CUP in South Carolina - T67 Cadence Bank Houston Open - T22 The RSM Classic - T2 QBE Shootout* - T1 Sentry Tournament of Champions - 33 The American Express - T54 Farmers Insurance Open - T4 WM Phoenix Open - T39 The Genesis Invitational - T6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - T14 THE PLAYERS Championship - 74 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - T31 Masters Tournament - 9 RBC Heritage - T5 Zurich Classic of New Orleans - T23 Wells Fargo Championship - T56 PGA Championship - T40 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - T58 RBC Canadian Open - T38 U.S. Open - T27 Travelers Championship - T52 Genesis Scottish Open - CUT The Open Championship - CUT 3M Open - CUT FedEx St. Jude Championship - T13 BMW Championship - T15 Fortinet Championship - 1 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP - T19 World Wide Technology Championship - CUT.

Theegala is currently ranked 22nd in the world and will play the full 2024 season on the PGA Tour.