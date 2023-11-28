Has Tiger Woods ever won the Hero World Challenge title? History and past winners explored

The Hero World Challenge hosted by Tiger Woods has become one of the most anticipated tournaments in the pro golf scene, showcasing an elite set of golfers from all over the world just ahead of the beginning of the PGA Tour season.
Established in 2000, the field for the Hero World Challenge is limited to just 20. The tournament was held twice in its first year, with Tom Lehman picking up the first ever title. Woods won his first Hero World Challenge in 2001, beating Vijay Singh by 3 strokes. He then picked up his second title in 2004.
Woods would then go on to win the tournament back to back in 2006 and 2007. In 2010, he lost in a playoff to Graeme McDowell, before bouncing back and winning the 2011 edition. However, since then he has not won, and is still in search for his sixth Hero World Challenge title.
Viktor Hovland has won the tournament twice in a row in 2021 and 2022 and will look to defend his title for the third time as he tees it up for the 2023 edition.
Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, other past champions and history for the Hero World Challenge explored
The Hero World Challenge has always been played in December. From 2000 to 2013, the event took place at the Sherwood Country Club, California, a course designed by Jack Nicklaus.
Jordan Spieth holds the record for the greatest margin of victory and the lowest tournament record, beating Henrick Stenson by 10 strokes in 2014. Ultimately, it is Woods who holds the record for the most number of wins, standing at five victories.
Following is the list of all past winners of the Hero World Challenge:
- 2022- Viktor Hovland
- 2021- Viktor Hovland
- 2019- Henrik Stenson
- 2018- Jon Rahm
- 2017- Rickie Fowler
- 2016- Hideki Matsuyama
- 2015- Bubba Watson
- 2014- Jordan Spieth
- 2013- Zach Johnson
- 2012- Graeme McDowell
- 2011- Tiger Woods
- 2010- Graeme McDowell
- 2009- Jim Furyk
- 2008- Vijay Singh
- 2007- Tiger Woods
- 2006- Woods
- 2005- Luke Donald
- 2004- Woods
- 2003- Davis Love III
- 2002- Padraig Harrington
- 2001- Tiger Woods
- 2000 (Dec) - Davis Love III
- 2000 (Jan) - Tom Lehman