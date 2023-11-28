Has Tiger Woods ever won the Hero World Challenge title? History and past winners explored

The Hero World Challenge hosted by Tiger Woods has become one of the most anticipated tournaments in the pro golf scene, showcasing an elite set of golfers from all over the world just ahead of the beginning of the PGA Tour season.

Established in 2000, the field for the Hero World Challenge is limited to just 20. The tournament was held twice in its first year, with Tom Lehman picking up the first ever title. Woods won his first Hero World Challenge in 2001, beating Vijay Singh by 3 strokes. He then picked up his second title in 2004.

Woods would then go on to win the tournament back to back in 2006 and 2007. In 2010, he lost in a playoff to Graeme McDowell, before bouncing back and winning the 2011 edition. However, since then he has not won, and is still in search for his sixth Hero World Challenge title.

Viktor Hovland has won the tournament twice in a row in 2021 and 2022 and will look to defend his title for the third time as he tees it up for the 2023 edition.

Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, other past champions and history for the Hero World Challenge explored

The Hero World Challenge has always been played in December. From 2000 to 2013, the event took place at the Sherwood Country Club, California, a course designed by Jack Nicklaus.

Jordan Spieth holds the record for the greatest margin of victory and the lowest tournament record, beating Henrick Stenson by 10 strokes in 2014. Ultimately, it is Woods who holds the record for the most number of wins, standing at five victories.

Following is the list of all past winners of the Hero World Challenge:

2022- Viktor Hovland

2021- Viktor Hovland

2019- Henrik Stenson

2018- Jon Rahm

2017- Rickie Fowler

2016- Hideki Matsuyama

2015- Bubba Watson

2014- Jordan Spieth

2013- Zach Johnson

2012- Graeme McDowell

2011- Tiger Woods

2010- Graeme McDowell

2009- Jim Furyk

2008- Vijay Singh

2007- Tiger Woods

2006- Woods

2005- Luke Donald

2004- Woods

2003- Davis Love III

2002- Padraig Harrington

2001- Tiger Woods

2000 (Dec) - Davis Love III

2000 (Jan) - Tom Lehman