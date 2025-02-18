Has Tiger Woods ever won the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld? Past champions explored

Tiger Woods has never won the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld and has never played in the tournament. The event became an official PGA Tour stop in 2022, held at Vidanta Vallarta, a par-71 course stretching over 7436 yards. Moreover, Woods has scaled back his appearances due to multiple surgeries and has focused on events like the Masters and the Open in recent years.

Ad

Since debuting on the PGA Tour, the Mexico Open has seen several elite champions. Jon Rahm, the then World No. 2 golfer, won the first tournament in 2022 with a 17-under par total. He beat Kurt Kitayama, Tony Finau and Brandon Wu by a single stroke.

Following that, Finau stormed to victory at 24-under in 2023. The runner-up of that year was Rahm ending up three strokes behind. In 2024, Jake Knapp maintained the momentum of American golfers at the event, holding off Sami Valimaki for a two-shot win.

Ad

Trending

Although Tiger Woods has never played at Vedanta Vallarta, he has a strong record in Mexico. Woods won the WGC-Mexico championship seven times when it was hosted at Doral and Chapultepec.

Meanwhile, in terms of his overall career, Tiger Woods has secured 82 wins on the PGA Tour, including 15 Major championships. His triumphs include five Masters titles, three U.S. Opens, four PGA Championships and three The Open Championships. Meanwhile, Woods recently made his first public appearance since his mother Kultida Woods passed away on February 4, 2025.

Ad

Tiger Woods makes emotional return to public eye at Genesis Invitational

PGA: The Genesis Invitational - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Tiger Woods was present at the Genesis Invitational, where he was spotted alongside US President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump. She competed in the pro-AM round earlier in the week, playing alongside Rory McIlroy. Woods, who has hosted the Genesis Invitational since 2020, had planned to return at the 2025 PGA Tour event.

Ad

However, he withdrew after losing his mother. He honored his hosting duties and appeared at the tournament in his signature red shirt. Moreover last weekend, Tiger Woods was reported to have played a round of golf with Donald Trump at the President's course in Florida, with Woods's son, Charlie. Kai Trump recently signed a deal with TayloreMade, the same brand Woods is associated with.

In the coming week, he is set to return to competitive play at TGL, where his team Jupiter Links Golf Club will face New York Golf Club. This will mark his first appearance since the loss of his mother. Moreover, Kultida Woods was present at Woods' previous TGL event. His team had triumphed over Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf on that occasion.

On top of that, Tiger Woods' debut on the 2025 PGA Tour is still uncertain. His most recent PGA Tour event was in July at the Open Championship. Woods withdrew from the Hero World Challenge while recovering from back surgery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback