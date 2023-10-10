Hazeltine National Golf Club selected as host for 2026 KPMG Women's PGA Championship & 2029 Ryder Cup

The PGA of America has officially announced that the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, will be the venue for the 2026 KPMG Women's PGA Championship as well as the 2029 Ryder Cup. Previously, the club has held the 2002 PGA Championship, 2009 PGA Championship, 2016 Ryder Cup, and 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which is in collaboration with the PGA of America, the LPGA and KPMG, focuses on the development and enhancement of women's golf. PGA of America president John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at The Country Club of Lansing, said in a statement on October 10:

“The PGA of America is thrilled to return to Hazeltine National Golf Club for the 2026 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Hazeltine has proven to be an elite host site that attracts spectators from across the country as well as Canada to our championships. We are excited to bring the best women golfers in the world back to Minnesota.”

The inclusion of one of the top golf courses in the world for a women's golfing event helps promote and expand the sport, adding to the rich history and tradition of women's golf. LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said:

"When the world's top female golfers play on renowned courses that fans recognize, it expands our exposure and allows our players to showcase their incredible talent and inspire others within the context of this sport's rich history and tradition.”

Hazeltine National Golf Club will see 156 golfers competing at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Founded in 1962, the Hazeltine National Golf Club will be the first one in history to have been selected to host the Ryder Cup two times. The course has been modified several times, including in 2023 by Davis Love III and his team to better adapt it to the level of a major championship course.

“We are committed to elevating women on and off the golf course through the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship,” said Hazeltine National Golf Club President Dan Mulheran. “Bringing this event back to Hazeltine National provides another world-class venue on which the world’s best women golfers can compete.”

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is the second oldest golf major on the LPGA Tour, boasting a talented field of 156 of the best golfers in the world.