"He asked for $100m and LIV wouldn’t pay it" – Fans react to Wyndham Clark’s claim that he rejected LIV Golf for 'legacy'

Fans have mixed reactions to Wyndham Clark's reasons for not joining LIV Golf. The American golfer revealed in a recent interview that LIV Golf approached him with a contract and that he turned it down to maintain his legacy on the PGA Tour.

Clark believes that his future is with the PGA Tour and stated that he is "100 percent" committed to the Tour this season.

A quote from Clark's interview was recently shared by golf analyst Brentley Romine on X (formerly Twitter):

"Wyndham Clark confirms that he did meet with LIV this offseason, but... "Ultimately, I chose my legacy over LIV. ... I don't know what the future holds with my career and what the PGA Tour and LIV is going to do, but at least for this season I am 100% set on the PGA Tour.""

However, fans were not satisfied with Clark's reasons as evidenced by their reactions in the comments section of the post. One user commented:

"Hilarious- he asked for $100m and LIV wouldn’t pay it"

Another fan took a jab at the golfer, saying that he wanted to protect his legacy but only for one season. The user wrote:

"That’s hilarious. He made a decision not to join LIV for legacy etc. but that only for one season."

"“Legacy”….with one major. He needs at more than a handful more to get a “legacy", commented another fan.

"Wyndham, hope to see you in the Promotions Event!" another fan wrote.

Wyndham Clark wins his third PGA Tour event at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Wyndham Clark's decision to play on the PGA Tour has turned out in his favor. He won his third PGA Tour event last week at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Clark won his maiden Tour event last year at the Wells Fargo Championship after registering a four-stroke victory over Xander Schauffele. In 2023, he also won his first Major, the US Open.

Wyndham Clark emerged victorious at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after the tournament was trimmed to 54 holes following the suspension of the final round due to inclement weather.

The former Major winner also set the course record last week at the Pebble Beach Golf Links with a round of 12-under-60, the lowest at the venue in its history.

Clark has been enjoying a successful season on the PGA Tour. His victory at Pebble Beach helped him jump to sixth place in the Official World Golf Rankings, the best of his career so far. He has also earned $3.7 million in prize money.

Last week, LIV Golf also concluded its first event of the 2024 season. Joaquin Niemann won the tournament at Mayakoba and earned $4 million in prize money.