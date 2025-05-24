"He can rip it" — When Tiger Woods gave his honest take on 70-year-old Donald Trump’s golf ability

PGA Tour legend Tiger Woods once played a round of golf with President Donald Trump back in 2017. Afterwards, he revealed that the American politician played an impressive game on the golf course.

Woods has amassed 82 PGA Tour titles and has won 41 events on the European Tour. He is a 15-time major championship winner and one of only six golfers to achieve a career Grand Slam in modern golf.

Shortly before President Donald Trump resumed office for his first administration, he hit the golf course with Tiger Woods. Trump was 70 years old at the time, and Woods was 42.

During a press conference at the 2017 Genesis Invitational in Riviera Golf Course, Tiger Woods was asked to assess the president’s golf game based on his strengths and handicap. Woods replied;

"Well, I’ll tell you what, for a person who is 70 years old, he hits it hard. I mean, people don’t realize– I mean, he’s that old and can rip it and hit as far as he does” [0:13]

Tiger Woods added that the president strives to keep himself physically in good shape and has an “inordinate amount of energy.” He and the president played a round of 18 holes and were trailed by at least 10 security guards. He also pointed out that they walked all 18 holes of the golf course.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner further said that he had had a great time playing with Trump. He noted that the weather was favorable for them on that day.

Notably, Tiger Woods has played golf with the president on other occasions. Their most recent outing to the course was in February 2025, when Woods, his son Charlie, and the president were spotted at the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach.

Here’s a look at a tweet NUCLR Golf shared about the meeting:

Woods and Donald Trump have also met on other occasions to discuss the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. According to The Guardian, the two met with Jay Monahan and Adam Scott earlier this year at the White House to discuss plans to reunite the two tours.

Tiger Woods announces relationship with Vanessa Trump

On March 24, Tiger Woods announced his relationship with Donald Trump Jr’s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. He shared a picture on Instagram where he can be seen posing and smiling with his new romantic interest. The post was captioned:

“Love is in the air, and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Take a look at the post:

A model and an entrepreneur, Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr from 2005 to 2018. Notably, the two have five children together.

