“He doesn't care about $3 million”: Rory McIlroy gets little sympathy from Joel Dahmen for missing the RBC Heritage tournament

Rory McIlroy's 2023 year has been full of downs! He missed the cut at the 2023 Masters Tournament and later withdrew from the 2023 RBC Heritage to give himself time off. However, this withdrawal backfired on him and he is set to lose a massive $3 million to miss out on the second designated event of the PGA Tour season.

Full Swing star Joel Dahman came out to speak about the whole issue going around McIlroy and the PGA Tour. He emphasized that McIlroy has a lot of money and he will not get bothered by losing $3 million.

"I feel like Rory was leading the charge on the changes that have been made and he helped make the rules. He knew what the rules were. So, he knew what was coming. He also has so much money, he doesn't care about $3 million."

In January, Rory McIlroy first missed out on the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Later, after the Masters, he withdrew from the 2023 RBC Heritage. This withdrawal resulted in him losing 25% of his total PIP payout.

Other players on Rory McIlroy losing $3 million

American golfer Justin Thomas said it was a huge amount of money to lose for Rory McIlroy, despite being rich or owing a hefty sum.

"It doesn't matter who you are, that's a ton of money. All of us knew going into the year what the situation was and what we had to do to get extra X or Y and for him Y is a lot in this situation, finishing second (In the PIP rankings)."

Xander Schauffele fired at Rory McIlroy for being the one who helped make these rules and ironically tasting his own medicine.

"Rules are the rules. So, I mean, for the most part, a lot of what he wanted is what's happening. And the irony is that he's not here."

Rickie Fowler feels that the PGA Tour's commissioner should share more details about the Rory McIlroy's matter with golfers, fans, and the media. He said,

"I think that's a big thing that's been talked about for the last year, is having more transparency and just good communication between players the tour. I think that includes you (the media) as well. And ultimately, the more transparency and the more everyone's on the same page, the better."

Scottie Scheffler has jumped to the T2 rankings even after having a lackluster performance in the first round. Jon Rahm also managed to get to the T14 from his previous T92 position.

